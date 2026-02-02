In the newly surfaced viral video, Dr Hemlata clearly states that her life is in danger. She says she is also afraid that her property is being taken away unlawfully. She claims she was forced to sign documents without understanding them.

She says Dr Sumit Jain and Prachi Jain made her sign papers by saying it was related to hospital work. She alleges she was taken in a car or ambulance to an office and asked to sign documents without being allowed to read them.

Dr Hemlata explains that due to her poor eyesight, she needs special glasses to read. At that time, she did not have them. She also says the papers were not read out to her and that she was not given time to understand anything. Later, she realised that the papers were related to property registration, not hospital work.