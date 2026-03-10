Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang launched the Mukhyamantri Jan Sambadh Programme under the 'Connect to CM' platform. The initiative brings governance to the public's doorstep, with a focus on supporting BPL families and economically weaker sections.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at bringing governance to the doorstep of the public, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang chaired the Mukhyamantri Jan Sambadh Programme organised under the "Connect to CM" platform at Samman Bhawan, Gangtok on Tuesday.

The programme marked a significant step towards strengthening direct communication between the Government and citizens, with a special focus on supporting families from the DESME BPL category and others from economically weaker sections. During the programme, 34 Block Administrative Centres (BACs) across the State were connected through video conferencing, facilitating meaningful interaction with Block Development Officers (BDOs) and beneficiaries from different districts.

Welfare Initiatives for Weaker Sections

In the course of the interaction, a large number of beneficiaries belonging to the DESME BPL category, along with several others from economically weaker sections, received assistance under various welfare initiatives. These included the Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Scheme (CMMAS), Chief Minister's Discretionary Grant (CMDG), Chief Minister's Self-Employment Assistance Scheme (CMSEAS), Sikkim Garib Awas Yojana (SGAY), allotment of land to the landless, the Chief Minister Education Assistance Scheme (CMEAS) for poor students, as well as opportunities for government employment.

Transparent Selection and Doorstep Delivery

The Chief Minister emphasised that beneficiaries were selected through a rigorous and transparent verification process to ensure that support reached the most deserving individuals.

While interacting with the beneficiaries, the Chief Minister assured them that their official orders and benefits would be delivered at their respective BACs within a week, thereby eliminating the need for them to travel long distances to government offices. He reiterated that the Government remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting BPL families and economically disadvantaged sections, ensuring that welfare schemes reach those who need them the most.

Making Governance Accessible

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, the Chief Minister stated that programmes such as Mukhyamantri Jan Sambadh are designed to reduce administrative hurdles, minimise expenses for the public, and make government services more accessible at the grassroots level.

He further informed that such programmes would be organised every two months to enhance transparency, strengthen service delivery, and empower citizens across the State. The delivery of such benefits will also be facilitated at the respective BACs to ensure greater convenience for the beneficiaries.

About the 'Connect to CM' Platform

The "Connect to CM" platform, launched on October 14, 2025, serves as a direct channel for citizens to raise grievances, seek assistance, and communicate with the Government. Through timely intervention and prompt responses to the calls received, the platform has been able to address and resolve a large number of grievances arising from administrative hurdles. (ANI)