Stalin's 'Endgame' Has Begun: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal launched a sharp attack on Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, claiming that the DMK leader's "endgame" as Chief Minister had begun and alleging that Stalin was uncomfortable because his position was under threat from his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Speaking to the media after arriving to attend an NDA public rally ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Wednesday, Goyal said Stalin's criticism of the BJP and the NDA reflected insecurity within the ruling DMK leadership. "I'm sure that MK Stalin is feeling uncomfortable because his own position is threatened by his son. I doubt MK Stalin will be made the CM by Udhayanidhi Stalin. His insecurities are reflected when he tries to lob the ball with such irresponsible comments," Goyal said.

The Union Minister further claimed that Stalin had realised that his political tenure as Chief Minister was nearing its end. "MK Stalin has understood that his endgame in terms of being Tamil Nadu CM is here. Udhayanidhi Stalin is his biggest threat within the party. The people of Tamil Nadu will never accept an anti-Tamil person, somebody who cannot understand Tamil pride, somebody who is totally against Tamil culture. Udhayanidhi Stalin is not acceptable to the people of Tamil Nadu," he added.

NDA Alliance Prepares for Elections

Goyal also spoke about the National Democratic Alliance's preparations for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and said discussions on seat-sharing within the alliance were underway. "All the leaders of NDA have decided to work together as a family. When the final decision is taken, we will tell you. We will speak to Edappadi Palaniswami. He will act as the leader of the alliance in Tamil Nadu. With an absolute majority, we will form the government under Edappadi Palaniswami," he said.

The Union Minister arrived in Tiruchirappalli to attend a major NDA rally scheduled for Wednesday, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address what Goyal described as the largest public meeting ever held in the city. "I am very happy to be among my family members. The leaders of AIADMK and BJP are together waiting to welcome the Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow evening at the largest gathering, the largest public meeting that Trichy has ever seen," Goyal said.

He added that the NDA aimed to bring political change in the state. "We are all collectively as NDA are going to change the corrupt DMK government. We are going to ensure that Tamil Nadu will once again see good governance like in the times of Amma. Under the leadership of Edappadi Palaniswami, the NDA will form a government in Tamil Nadu that will work for every section of the society and make Tamil Nadu the best state," he said. (ANI)