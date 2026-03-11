West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee questioned the recent change of Governor, alleging a 'fishy' move by the Centre and a 'game to divide Bengal'. She later met with the outgoing Governor CV Anand Bose, praising him as an 'erudite' individual.

Mamata Alleges 'Fishy' Move in Governor's Change

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that attempts were being made to divide the people of the state and questioned the recent change in the office of the Governor, asking why the Centre replaced the incumbent if "there was nothing fishy." Speaking during the last day of her dharna against SIR at Dharmatala on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said, "The game of dividing Bengal, dividing people, must stop. I want the people of Rajasthan to also think about this. Jains, Buddhists, tribals, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs--everyone, all religions, classes, sects--should think about this. If there was nothing fishy, why did they change the Governor a month ago?"

Banerjee Meets Outgoing Governor Bose

Meanwhile, after concluding her dharna, Banerjee met with former West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose. In a post on X, Banerjee described him as an "erudite and distinguished individual."

"After concluding our five-day dharna at Dharmatala, I took a moment to personally meet C V Ananda Bose, the Hon'ble Ex Governor of West Bengal, ahead of his departure tomorrow," Banerjee wrote. "Dr. Bose is an erudite and distinguished individual, and during his tenure, I had the opportunity to engage with him on matters concerning the welfare and progress of our state and its people. I have always valued these interactions," she added.

Banerjee also extended her wishes for Bose's future roles. "I extend my warmest wishes to Dr. Bose for all his future endeavours. I am confident that with his wisdom and experience, he will continue to honour any responsibility he undertakes in the days to come," she said.

Bose Calls Resignation a 'Conscious Decision'

Earlier, Bose described his decision to resign as a "conscious" one, adding that the reasons behind it would remain confidential for the time being. "The fact remains that I have taken a conscious decision to resign. The reasons for this will remain confidential till the right time comes," he said.

Explaining his departure, Bose drew an analogy with cricket, saying it was the right time to conclude his tenure. (ANI)