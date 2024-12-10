Major pay hike for govt employees: Rs 25,000 boost in basic salary CONFIRMED!

Basic salary and pensions are increasing for government employees. A significant salary hike of Rs 25,000 is on the horizon. Details about who qualifies for this increase are provided.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 3:43 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 3:43 PM IST

Great news for government employees. Their basic pay is increasing significantly from January. The Modi government has announced great news for central government employees.

article_image2

Salary is increasing by Rs 25,000, bringing joy to employees. The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment is considering increasing the limit of monthly and basic salary of employees.

article_image3

It is being said that if the basic salary is increased, the employees will get more minimum pension at the time of retirement.

article_image4

The minimum basic salary limit under EPFO is Rs 15,000. Ten years ago, the minimum basic salary was increased from Rs 6,500 to Rs 15,000.

article_image5

According to information recently released by EPFO, a report quoting sources said that the ministry may increase the new limit of basic salary to Rs 25,000 or more.

