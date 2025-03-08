Maharashtra Weather Forecast, March 8: Mumbai to stay hot, Pune and Nagpur to witness sweltering conditions

Read Full Article

Maharashtra Weather Forecast, March 8: Maharashtra faces intense heat on Saturday, with temperatures reaching 39°C. Residents are advised to stay indoors and hydrated.

Maharashtra Weather Forecast, March 8: With rising temperatures, Maharashtra will experience another day of intense heat. Major districts will grapple with hazy sunshine and extreme heat. The temperature will range between a maximum of 38 degrees and a minimum of 16 degrees. It is highly advised to stay indoors during peak hours. Let’s read the weather forecast in more detail.



Mumbai

Max: 37°C

Min: 22°C

Real Feel: 38°C

In Mumbai, Saturday will witness hot temperatures throughout the day. Refrain from going outside during peak hours if possible. It is advisable to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun. Also read: Beat the Heat: 8 ways to stay cool and energetic this summer

Pune

Max: 38°C

Min: 16°C

Real Feel: 38°C

Similar to Mumbai, Pune will experience hazy sunshine and extremely high temperatures throughout the day. When stepping outside, wear light clothing and don’t forget to use your sunscreen. Nagpur

Max: 38°C

Min: 18°C

Real Feel: 39°C

It’s going to be a very hot in Nagpur as well. The real-feel temperature may be slightly higher, so it is best to avoid direct sunlight for long periods. Remember to stay hydrated in the sweltering heat.



Thane

Max: 39°C

Min: 21°C

Real Feel: 40°C

The weather in Thane will be extremely hot. Staying hydrated throughout the day is essential. If you’re planning to spend time outdoors, make sure you take extra precautions. Also read: Beat the Heat: Easy Ways to Cool Your Home Without AC This Summer Nashik

Max: 39°C

Min: 16°C

Real Feel: 38°C

It would be best to spend time indoors. Limit your outdoor exposure during the hottest hours. Drink plenty of fluids and wear light clothing.

