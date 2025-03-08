Maharashtra Weather Forecast, March 8: Mumbai to stay hot, Pune and Nagpur to witness sweltering conditions

Maharashtra Weather Forecast, March 8: Maharashtra faces intense heat on Saturday, with temperatures reaching 39°C. Residents are advised to stay indoors and hydrated. 

Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Mar 8, 2025, 7:00 AM IST

Maharashtra Weather Forecast, March 8: With rising temperatures, Maharashtra will experience another day of intense heat. Major districts will grapple with hazy sunshine and extreme heat. The temperature will range between a maximum of 38 degrees and a minimum of 16 degrees. It is highly advised to stay indoors during peak hours. Let’s read the weather forecast in more detail.
 

budget 2025
article_image2

Mumbai
Max: 37°C
Min: 22°C
Real Feel: 38°C
In Mumbai, Saturday will witness hot temperatures throughout the day. Refrain from going outside during peak hours if possible. It is advisable to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.

Also read: Beat the Heat: 8 ways to stay cool and energetic this summer


article_image3

Pune
Max: 38°C
Min: 16°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Similar to Mumbai, Pune will experience hazy sunshine and extremely high temperatures throughout the day. When stepping outside, wear light clothing and don’t forget to use your sunscreen.

Nagpur
Max: 38°C
Min: 18°C
Real Feel: 39°C
It’s going to be a very hot in Nagpur as well. The real-feel temperature may be slightly higher, so it is best to avoid direct sunlight for long periods. Remember to stay hydrated in the sweltering heat. 
 

article_image4

Thane
Max: 39°C
Min: 21°C
Real Feel: 40°C
The weather in Thane will be extremely hot. Staying hydrated throughout the day is essential. If you’re planning to spend time outdoors, make sure you take extra precautions. 

Also read: Beat the Heat: Easy Ways to Cool Your Home Without AC This Summer

Nashik
Max: 39°C
Min: 16°C
Real Feel: 38°C
It would be best to spend time indoors. Limit your outdoor exposure during the hottest hours. Drink plenty of fluids and wear light clothing.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian Railways to equip female RPF officers with chilli spray on International Women's Day anr

Indian Railways to equip female RPF officers with chilli spray on International Women's Day

Delhi stampede aftermath: Railways to set up waiting areas outside 60 stations, restrict platform access ddr

Delhi stampede aftermath: Railways to set up waiting areas outside 60 stations, restrict platform access

India signs $248 million deal with Russia to upgrade T-72 tanks with 1000-HP engines ddr

India signs $248 million deal with Russia to upgrade T-72 tanks with 1000-HP engines

PM Modi urges nation to reduce cooking oil consumption to combat obesity dmn

PM Modi urges nation to reduce cooking oil consumption to combat obesity

Delhi cabinet likely to approve Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women on Women's Day ddr

Delhi cabinet likely to approve Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women on Women's Day

Recent Stories

Indian Railways to equip female RPF officers with chilli spray on International Women's Day anr

Indian Railways to equip female RPF officers with chilli spray on International Women's Day

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 8: Ahmedabad and Surat to sizzle as temperatures soar, caution advised iwh

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 8: Ahmedabad and Surat to sizzle as temperatures soar, caution advised

AP and Telangana Weather, March 8: Hyderabad and Vijayawada to witness scorching heat; Pleasant day in Vizag iwh

AP and Telangana Weather, March 8: Hyderabad and Vijayawada to witness scorching heat; Pleasant day in Vizag

International Women's Day: 5 Top wireless earphones to gift your loved ones this year NTI

International Women's Day: 5 Top wireless earphones to gift your loved ones this year

WWE: 5 Female Wrestlers Who Could Make a Surprise Return Before WrestleMania 2025

WWE: 5 Female Wrestlers Who Could Make a Surprise Return Before WrestleMania 2025

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | UAE Travel Made Easy for Indians: Know Cost, Eligibility, Visa-on-Arrival, E-Visa

Gulf Pulse | UAE Travel Made Easy for Indians: Know Cost, Eligibility, Visa-on-Arrival, E-Visa

Video Icon
Top 10 Indian Songs for Women’s Day | Empowering Anthems for Women!

Top 10 Indian Songs for Women’s Day | Empowering Anthems for Women!

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Do We Know That Sea Ice at the Poles is Melting?

Infographic Hub | How Do We Know That Sea Ice at the Poles is Melting?

Video Icon
Women Ambassadors Witness India’s Growth Ahead of International Women’s Day!

Women Ambassadors Witness India’s Growth Ahead of International Women’s Day!

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | VIRAL Video Shows 14-Yr-Old Dragged Away by Husband After Being Married Forcibly

Karnataka Pulse | VIRAL Video Shows 14-Yr-Old Dragged Away by Husband After Being Married Forcibly

Video Icon