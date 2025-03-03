Beat the Heat: Easy Ways to Cool Your Home Without AC This Summer

Summer House Cooling Tips: Here are some ways to keep your house cool in the summer without AC.

When summer starts, the heat is high. We use coolers or ACs. But using ACs is bad for your health and increases electricity bills, messing up your budget. Also, heat can cause power problems. We can cool down with AC or coolers as long as there's power. When there's no power, we need other solutions.

How to keep your house cool in summer without AC?

If you're wondering what to do to keep your house cool without AC or a cooler in the summer, here are some tips. Just follow them. You can keep your house cool in the summer without AC or a cooler. Let's see what they are.

House Colors:

Paints are available in the market for the summer season. The main reason for the increase in heat in the house during summer is the color of the paint on the house. Yes, light-colored paint is best for the inside of the house in summer, rather than dark paint. Dark colors increase the heat in the house. So, if you paint light colors like pink and light green inside the house, it will be cooler. Curtains: To prevent hot air from entering the house in summer, close the windows and doors and put dark-colored cotton curtains outside them. You will get good results.

Cooling Natural Screen Barriers:

If you hang screens made of vetiver and palm leaves on the balcony and windows of the house, it will be cool inside the house. It also gives extra beauty to the house. Also, you can wet coconut leaves and burlap sacks and put them on the floor. Those with money can even put up a canopy on the floor. Most importantly, if there is a roof garden in the house, it will keep the house cool by preventing the sun from entering. Indoor Plants: Buy indoor plants to keep the house cool in summer. These not only keep the house cool but also add beauty. Indoor plants play an important role in reducing summer heat.

Cool Lights:

Many cool lights are sold in the market. Buy and use them this summer, you won't be able to stand the heat in the house and they will also reduce the room temperature. It is best to avoid using TVs and computers in your home when using this. Also, turn off all electrical appliances when not needed. Open windows at night Open the windows of the house at night and place a table fan next to the window. This will bring natural air into the room. Note: More than everything mentioned above, wear cotton clothes in summer, drink plenty of water, and eat cool fruits, buttermilk, and cucumbers. Because these will help keep us cool even in summer.

