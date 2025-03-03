Beat the Heat: Easy Ways to Cool Your Home Without AC This Summer

Summer House Cooling Tips: Here are some ways to keep your house cool in the summer without AC.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 12:17 PM IST

Summer Tips: Super Tips to Keep Your House Cool Without AC!

When summer starts, the heat is high. We use coolers or ACs. But using ACs is bad for your health and increases electricity bills, messing up your budget. Also, heat can cause power problems. We can cool down with AC or coolers as long as there's power. When there's no power, we need other solutions. 

budget 2025
article_image2

How to keep your house cool in summer without AC?

If you're wondering what to do to keep your house cool without AC or a cooler in the summer, here are some tips. Just follow them. You can keep your house cool in the summer without AC or a cooler. Let's see what they are.

article_image3

House Colors:

Paints are available in the market for the summer season. The main reason for the increase in heat in the house during summer is the color of the paint on the house. Yes, light-colored paint is best for the inside of the house in summer, rather than dark paint. Dark colors increase the heat in the house. So, if you paint light colors like pink and light green inside the house, it will be cooler.

Curtains:

To prevent hot air from entering the house in summer, close the windows and doors and put dark-colored cotton curtains outside them. You will get good results.

article_image4

Cooling Natural Screen Barriers:

If you hang screens made of vetiver and palm leaves on the balcony and windows of the house, it will be cool inside the house. It also gives extra beauty to the house. Also, you can wet coconut leaves and burlap sacks and put them on the floor. Those with money can even put up a canopy on the floor. Most importantly, if there is a roof garden in the house, it will keep the house cool by preventing the sun from entering.

Indoor Plants:

Buy indoor plants to keep the house cool in summer. These not only keep the house cool but also add beauty. Indoor plants play an important role in reducing summer heat.

article_image5

Cool Lights:

Many cool lights are sold in the market. Buy and use them this summer, you won't be able to stand the heat in the house and they will also reduce the room temperature. It is best to avoid using TVs and computers in your home when using this. Also, turn off all electrical appliances when not needed. 

Open windows at night

Open the windows of the house at night and place a table fan next to the window. This will bring natural air into the room.

Note: More than everything mentioned above, wear cotton clothes in summer, drink plenty of water, and eat cool fruits, buttermilk, and cucumbers. Because these will help keep us cool even in summer.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Relationship Guide: 7 daily routine elements to save your relationship MEG

Relationship Guide: 7 daily routine elements to save your relationship

Healthy parenting: 7 strategies to build confidence in children MEG

Healthy parenting: 7 strategies to build confidence in children

Healthy Eyes, Liver: One juice recipe for full dose of vital nutrients MEG

Healthy Eyes, Liver: One juice recipe for full dose of vital nutrients

Early Signs of Osteoporosis: How to protect your bones before it's too late RBA

Early Signs of Osteoporosis: How to protect your bones before it's too late

Fitness and health: Morning vs. evening walk; benefits, risks, and more MEG

Fitness and health: Morning vs. evening walk; benefits, risks, and more

Recent Stories

Bengaluru: Marketing executive from Ooty found dead inside car amid suspected Cardiac arrest vkp

Bengaluru: Marketing executive from Ooty found dead inside car amid suspected Cardiac arrest

Oscar 2025: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet share sweet kiss at star-studdden event [WATCH] NTI

Oscar 2025: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet share sweet kiss at star-studded event [WATCH]

Google co founder Sergey Brin urges Gemini AI team to 60 hours a week here is why gcw

Google co-founder Sergey Brin urges Gemini AI team to 60-hours a week | Here's why

Career Guide: How to become a lawyer in India after 12th iwh

Career Guide: How to become a lawyer in India after 12th

Understanding Income Tax Return: What it is, how to file your return AJR

Understanding Income Tax Return: What it is, how to file your return

Recent Videos

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Video Icon
Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Video Icon
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Video Icon
CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon