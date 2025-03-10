Maharashtra Weather Forecast, March 10: Severe heatwave conditions in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik

Maharashtra Weather Forecast, March 10: Maharashtra faces extreme heat on Monday, March 10th. Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane and Nashik are expected to record very high temperatures, increasing the risk of heatstroke and dehydration. 

Ishwi Singh
Published: Mar 10, 2025

Maharashtra Weather Forecast, March 10: Monday in Maharashtra is going to be an extremely hot day. Multiple cities like Mumbai and Pune will record dangerously high temperatures. This intense weather can increase the risk of heat exhaustion, dehydration, and heatstroke. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions, stay hydrated, and avoid direct exposure to the sun during peak hours to prevent any heat-related health issues.
 

Mumbai
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel Temperature: 40°C
Through the day, Mumbai will experience very hot, a bit hazy weather and high temperatures. Outdoor activities can become uncomfortable. People are advised to avoid stepping out during the afternoon, wear lightweight and breathable clothing, use sunscreen, and stay hydrated.

Pune
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 17°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38°C
Pune will witness lots and lots of sunshine and hot temperatures throughout the day. Residents must take sufficient care while working outdoors for long hours. 


Nagpur
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38°C
The city will experience a full day of sunshine with warm and dry weather conditions, which may cause discomfort for people engaging in outdoor activities.

Thane
Max Temperature: 41°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 42°C
According to the weather forecast, the heat in Thane will reach dangerous levels, putting people at high risk of dehydration, and sunburn. Residents are advised to strictly limit outdoor activities and drink plenty of water.

Nashik
Maximum Temperature: 39°C
Minimum Temperature: 18°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38°C
The city will experience hazy sunshine with dry heat, increasing the possibility of heat exhaustion and dehydration, especially for individuals involved in physically demanding activities outdoors.

