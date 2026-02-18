According to police, the deceased, Raja Gore (name changed), worked as a mason. The accused, Vandana Sali (name changed), worked as a labourer. They had been in a relationship for some time.

Both were married. Police reportedly said Vandana has two married daughters. On Monday midnight, Raja allegedly broke into her house. At that time, Vandana and one of her daughters were present inside.

Police said the man started arguing because the woman was not meeting him and he suspected her of having another affair.

As the argument became more intense, Vandana allegedly picked up an axe from the house and attacked Raja. He suffered severe injuries to his neck, throat and face. He collapsed in a pool of blood and died at the scene.

After the incident, Vandana reportedly dialled the emergency number 112 and called the police. She told them that an acquaintance had broken into her house and assaulted her.