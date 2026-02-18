Maharashtra SHOCKER! Woman Kills Lover with Axe in Satara, Arrested
A woman in Maharashtra's Satara district, allegedly killed her lover with an axe after a midnight dispute linked to their relationship. Police said the man broke into her home and an argument followed. He died from severe injuries.
Midnight killing in Maharashtra's Satara
A love affair dispute turned deadly in Agashivnagar near Karad in Satara district on Monday midnight. A woman allegedly killed her lover with an axe after he broke into her house and attacked her.
Police said the man died on the spot. The accused woman has been arrested and remanded to police custody.
Axe attack after heated argument
According to police, the deceased, Raja Gore (name changed), worked as a mason. The accused, Vandana Sali (name changed), worked as a labourer. They had been in a relationship for some time.
Both were married. Police reportedly said Vandana has two married daughters. On Monday midnight, Raja allegedly broke into her house. At that time, Vandana and one of her daughters were present inside.
Police said the man started arguing because the woman was not meeting him and he suspected her of having another affair.
As the argument became more intense, Vandana allegedly picked up an axe from the house and attacked Raja. He suffered severe injuries to his neck, throat and face. He collapsed in a pool of blood and died at the scene.
After the incident, Vandana reportedly dialled the emergency number 112 and called the police. She told them that an acquaintance had broken into her house and assaulted her.
Police reach scene and arrest accused
When police officers arrived, they found the woman sitting inside with an axe in her hand. Her clothes were stained with blood. Officers immediately took her into custody.
On Tuesday, she was produced before the court in Karad. The court remanded her to three days of police custody. The investigation is being led by Sub-Inspector Krishna Disale.
Accused's statement to police
During preliminary questioning, Vandana told police that Raja had been repeatedly harassing her to meet him and would assault her due to suspicion. She claimed he broke into her house at midnight and attacked her and her daughter.
Police said the woman stated she attacked him in a fit of rage during the incident. Officers are continuing a detailed investigation to establish all facts.
Police are examining evidence and statements from those involved. Officials said the investigation will determine the exact sequence of events leading to the fatal attack.
