AIADMK's Gautami Tadimalla says expelled leader VK Sasikala's new party launch could have political implications. Sasikala unveiled her party flag, vowing to follow the path of Anna, MGR, and Jayalalithaa ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Deputy Secretary, Propaganda, Gautami Tadimalla, on Tuesday, stated that there could be political implications for expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala on launching a political party right before the elections. "This decision might have an implication on the upcoming election. But it will depend entirely on what steps she takes, what her stand is, and how she moves forward... In this upcoming election, the AIADMK-led NDA coalition will have a resounding victory..." she said.

Sasikala Unveils New Party Flag

Earlier on Tuesday, Sasikala stated that she will walk the path enlightened by Anna, MGR, and Jayalalithaa as she launched her own party flag. "I have 39 years of political experience. I waited nine years until this moment. This moment belongs to us. From the branch-level cadres to all my party members living across Tamil Nadu, everyone has the right to this flag. That is why we will continue on the path shown by Anna, MGR, and Jayalalithaa. This flag will be one that gives courage to the poor and the downtrodden," she said.

The AIADMK Flag on her vehicle was replaced with the new party flag announced by her. Jayalalitha's close aide introduced her party flag with Black white and Red colours with images of Anna, MGR and Jayalalitha. "For now, I am only introducing the party flag. I have not yet announced the party's name. I will announce it soon. There will be no change in this decision," she added.

Eye on 2026 Assembly Polls

With the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly set to go to the polls in the first half of 2026, Sasikala's announcement signals a fresh political move aimed at reclaiming space in the Dravidian political landscape.

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the incumbent MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance. (ANI)