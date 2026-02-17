- Home
Bhopal Woman Stabbed to Death by Man She Gave Shelter, Accused Had Earlier Killed His 3 Children
A 45-year-old woman in Bhopal was stabbed to death by a man who had been living in her home for nearly a year after his release from prison. The accused, earlier jailed for killing his 3 children, allegedly attacked her in under-construction house.
Woman killed by man she sheltered in Bhopal
A 45-year-old woman was brutally killed in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. Police said she was stabbed nine times in the chest, three times in the abdomen and once in the neck. The accused, who had been living in her house, died hours later after jumping in front of a moving train.
The victim was identified as Durga Bai Kushwaha. The accused was Pritam Kushwaha, according to a report by NDTV.
Accused had been staying with family for a year
Durga Bai had considered Pritam her 'Guru Bhai'. He had been living in her house for nearly a year after being released from prison. He had earlier served a 15-year jail term for the murder of his three children.
Family members said they had been asking Pritam to vacate the house for several months. This led to frequent arguments between him and the family.
Attack carried out when family was away
Police said that on Monday, when Durga’s husband and son were not at home, Pritam came to the house. He allegedly told her they needed to clean a nearby under-construction house. He then took her there.
Inside a room in the building, police said, he attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon and killed her.
Accused dies after jumping before train
After the murder, Pritam reportedly jumped in front of a moving train and died.
Police were informed immediately. Officers and a forensic team reached the spot. Investigators are examining the suspected murder weapon, forensic samples and statements from family members.
Family recounts disputes over eviction
Durga’s daughter-in-law told police that the family had repeatedly asked Pritam to leave their home. She said he did not want to move out and arguments often broke out.
Pritam ran a vegetable stall in Bhopal and sometimes paid small amounts as rent. He often ate meals with the family. Relatives said that whenever disputes happened, he would refuse food and threaten to end his life.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
