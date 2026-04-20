One of the key leads is the SUV seen in the videos. Police are verifying the ownership of the Mahindra Thar with registration number MH-27-DL-3100, as mentioned in India Today report.

They want to know whether the vehicle belonged to Ahmad or someone else linked to the case.

The firearm seen in the videos is also under investigation. Authorities are checking if it was legally owned or if it was used illegally.

These details may help police understand whether the accused had access to illegal resources or contacts.

The flat linked to the case

Investigators have identified a flat in the Katora Naka area of Amravati as an important location.

The apartment is on the third floor of a residential building. Police believe it may have been used to film and share obscene content.

Local residents have described the flat as a place of suspicious activity. According to neighbours, young men and women often visited the flat late at night.

Some residents said visitors tried to hide their identities. These details are now part of the investigation.

Scale of exploitation still unclear

The exact number of victims is still being verified. Police have confirmed only a limited number of survivors so far.

However, local claims suggest that many more girls may have been targeted. Some reports say hundreds of videos could exist.

Because of this, investigators are treating the case with great seriousness. They are trying to find out whether this was the work of a small group or part of a larger organised racket.