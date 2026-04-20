Inside Amravati Minor Girls Exploitation Case: Money Trail, Videos, Arrests
Amravati exploitation case has deepened as police probe accused Ayan Ahmad's luxury lifestyle, seen in viral videos showing cars, cash and gadgets. Investigators are tracing his finances, digital evidence and links. 8 arrests have been made so far.
What is the case about
A serious criminal case from Paratwada in Maharashtra's Amravati district has shocked many people. A 19-year-old accused, Ayan Ahmad, is being investigated for allegedly sexually exploiting minor girls and sharing their obscene videos.
Police say the case came to light after disturbing clips involving minors started circulating online on April 11. Soon after, a detailed probe began. Ahmad was arrested on April 13.
So far, eight people have been arrested in connection with the case. Investigators believe the matter may be much larger than first thought, according to a report by India Today.
Why the case has taken a new turn
The investigation has now widened beyond the main crime. Police are closely examining Ahmad’s lifestyle and finances.
Videos and reels circulating on social media show him with luxury cars, large bundles of cash, expensive mobile phones and even what appears to be a firearm.
These visuals have raised a key question: How did a 19-year-old afford such a lifestyle?
Officials are now trying to find out whether the money came from illegal activities or if there are links to a bigger criminal network.
What the viral videos show
Several clips online show Ahmad in a flashy lifestyle. In one video, he is seen driving a Mahindra Thar SUV. In others, he is holding multiple smartphones, including high-end devices like iPhones.
Some clips show him displaying large amounts of cash. One video even appears to show him holding a firearm.
In another clip, he is heard saying that winning matters more to him than life, suggesting he was trying to build a bold and aggressive image on social media.
Police are now checking whether these posts reflect real activities or were meant to create an image.
Vehicle and weapon under scanner
One of the key leads is the SUV seen in the videos. Police are verifying the ownership of the Mahindra Thar with registration number MH-27-DL-3100, as mentioned in India Today report.
They want to know whether the vehicle belonged to Ahmad or someone else linked to the case.
The firearm seen in the videos is also under investigation. Authorities are checking if it was legally owned or if it was used illegally.
These details may help police understand whether the accused had access to illegal resources or contacts.
The flat linked to the case
Investigators have identified a flat in the Katora Naka area of Amravati as an important location.
The apartment is on the third floor of a residential building. Police believe it may have been used to film and share obscene content.
Local residents have described the flat as a place of suspicious activity. According to neighbours, young men and women often visited the flat late at night.
Some residents said visitors tried to hide their identities. These details are now part of the investigation.
Scale of exploitation still unclear
The exact number of victims is still being verified. Police have confirmed only a limited number of survivors so far.
However, local claims suggest that many more girls may have been targeted. Some reports say hundreds of videos could exist.
Because of this, investigators are treating the case with great seriousness. They are trying to find out whether this was the work of a small group or part of a larger organised racket.
What laws have been applied
The case has been registered under multiple laws, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and the Information Technology Act.
These laws deal with serious crimes such as sexual offences against minors and sharing illegal digital content.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to handle the case.
Digital evidence and arrests
Police have seized several electronic devices during the investigation. These include mobile phones, a laptop, a tablet and a hard disk.
All devices have been sent for forensic analysis. Experts will examine them to find videos, messages and other digital proof.
According to police, Ahmad allegedly shared the videos with an associate, who then circulated them further.
This has helped investigators identify more suspects. So far, eight people have been arrested.
Police appeal to protect victims
Vishal Anand Singuri, Superintendent of Police, has urged the public not to reveal the identity of victims under any circumstances.
He also asked victims and their families to come forward and share information in a safe and confidential way.
Police have arranged for female officers to record statements privately. Officials have assured that all details will be kept sealed to protect identities.
Focus on money trail and network
The main focus now is to trace Ahmad’s financial sources. Investigators want to know how he funded his lifestyle and whether others were involved.
They are also mapping his social circle to identify possible accomplices. Officials suspect that more links may emerge as the probe continues.
With new information coming in regularly, the investigation is expected to expand further.
The case is still developing. Police are working to understand the full scale of the crime and identify all those involved.
The findings from digital devices and financial records will be key in the coming days.
For now, the priority remains clear: protect the victims, gather strong evidence and ensure that all those responsible are brought to justice.
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