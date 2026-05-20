DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi cautions against unverified content on social media, a concept she calls "WhatsApp University". Speaking in Coimbatore, she urged for critical thinking and source verification to combat false narratives.

DMK Deputy General Secretary and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Wednesday cautioned against misinformation on social media, saying platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp are increasingly influencing public thinking through unverified content. Addressing a self-respect marriage ceremony at Mathampatti near Coimbatore, Kanimozhi said people should not blindly trust information circulated online and referred to the concept of "WhatsApp University."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'WhatsApp University' Manipulating Public Opinion

"Today, the things we should be most cautious about are Instagram and WhatsApp. People should not blindly believe what is shared. 'WhatsApp University' is being used to manipulate public thinking and opinions through social media platforms," she said.

She added that repeated circulation of unverified content could distort public perception and urged people to verify sources before accepting information.

"We are living in a time when false information spreads rapidly. People must first examine who is sharing the information and what qualifications they possess, and think critically," she said.

Kanimozhi also said that while social media can be used positively, it is often misused to spread false narratives.

"Social media can also be used positively to spread constructive ideas, but we are also seeing false historical claims and misinformation being widely circulated," she added.

She also criticised the spread of false historical claims on social media, pointing out that Tamil Nadu had women ministers even before Independence and that women had been part of every DMK cabinet.

"Misleading information was now being circulated claiming that Tamil Nadu had appointed its first woman minister only recently," she said.

She said misinformation is not only political but also affects everyday life.

"She noted that social media platforms frequently circulate advice on family life, parenting and food habits without proper expertise or verification," Kanimozhi said.

Periyar's Rationalism a Guiding Force

Referring to the rationalist leader, Periyar EV Ramasamy, she said, his ideology remained relevant in guiding rational thinking in society.

"Periyar always stressed the importance of rational thinking to identify what is right and what is wrong. Even ChatGPT may not always provide accurate information. Rationalism is necessary to understand all this," she said.

Kanimozhi credited Periyar and the Dravidian movement for enabling education and social mobility, saying such freedoms were previously denied to large sections of society.

Self-Respect Marriage Reflects Social Reforms

She said that self-respect marriages reflected the social reforms achieved over decades and would not have been possible 50 or 100 years ago.

"Both men and women from several sections of society were denied education in the past. It is Periyar and the Dravidian movement that broke these barriers," she said.

During the ceremony, Kanimozhi participated in the self-respect marriage of Swaroop Surya and Ramya Sri, both of whom were described as highly educated. She presented symbolic items, including a walking stick associated with Periyar's ideology, a gold chain and bouquets to the newlyweds, and witnessed the exchange of vows and signing of the marriage agreement amid traditional parai music.

Kanimozhi said the bride was preparing for the UPSC examination and the groom was continuing his father's profession by choice, calling it a reflection of modern social equality.

Accepting Electoral Verdict with Humility

Referring to her party's recent electoral setback, she said election results should be accepted with humility.

"Elections reflect the people's verdict, and we must accept it. We will continue to stand with the people and travel alongside them," she said.

The event concluded with her wishing the couple and expressing hope that future generations would build an equal society guided by rationalism and social awareness.