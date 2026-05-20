Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the probe into the Air India AI-171 crash is in its final stages and will be transparent. The crash killed 260 people. He also launched a 'Udaan Yatri Cafe' at Ranchi airport for affordable food.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Wednesday said the investigation into the Air India AI-171 plane crash was in its final stages and assured that the probe was being conducted in a transparent, fair and accountable manner. Speaking to reporters, the minister said the inquiry had international significance as the aircraft involved was operating an international flight. "The investigation is in its final stages... This investigation doesn't just concern India because it was an international flight... Anybody can scrutinise this investigation, that is why we want it to be completely transparent, fair, and accountable... I believe that we will get the report soon," Kinjarapu said.

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Last year on June 12, Air India flight AI-171, a Boeing 787-8 aircraft, crashed soon after it took off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing 260 people, including 229 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 people on the ground.

Udaan Yatri Cafe launched at Ranchi airport

The Union Minister also said that a Udaan Yatri Cafe, aimed at providing food and beverage facilities at affordable prices, would be launched at Ranchi airport following public demand. "Today, there is also a program at the airport... The Udaan Yatri Cafe at the airport, which has also been a demand of the passengers. We have opened it at many airports in the country... The people here also demanded that a Udaan Yatri Cafe be opened here as well. The purpose of this is to have food and beverage arrangements at the airport at affordable prices. The response from people has also been very good. Today, we will start it," the Minsiter said.

Collective efforts to tackle West Asia crisis

Kinjarapu further described the city as beautiful and said that collective efforts were needed to tackle the current crisis arising out of the West Asia situation "Ranchi is a very beautiful city and I got the chance to see it up close while coming on the bike. This is also like a contribution. This effort is being made to see how the country can collectively tackle the crisis caused by West Asia," Kinjarapu said. (ANI)