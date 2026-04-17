The case involving employees at a TCS-run BPO in Nashik has sparked national concern. Eight employees, including Nida Khan, have been accused of rape, sexual harassment, religious coercion, and workplace abuse.

Police say the accused allegedly targeted co-workers, mainly young women aged between 18 and 25. So far, nine FIRs have been registered, including one filed by a male employee who alleged religious harassment and attempted conversion.

Seven of the accused are currently under arrest. Police claim that Nida Khan is absconding.

What are the allegations?

According to complaints, the accused acted as a group and created a hostile work environment. The allegations include:

Abuse of Hindu deities Forced consumption of non-vegetarian food Religious harassment and coercion Pressure to follow certain religious practices

An officer also claimed that Nida Khan discouraged a woman employee from filing a complaint, saying such “things happen”.

The incidents are believed to have taken place between 2022 and 2026. Police are examining more than 40 CCTV footages and recording statements from both victims and the accused.