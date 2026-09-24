Santosh told police that he himself handed the man around 10 grams of gold and a bundle containing Rs 50,000.

The shopkeeper alleged that the man took around Rs 17,000 from the cash and returned the remaining money. He then left the shop.

The jeweller said he realised what had allegedly happened only after the man had gone. He subsequently informed the police and submitted a complaint.

The 10 grams of gold is estimated to be worth around Rs 1.5 lakh. However, police are verifying the exact amount of cash and gold allegedly missing from the shop.