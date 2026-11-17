Touhid Alam was rescued on NH 55 in Odisha after extreme hunger drove him to distress. Locals provided food and reunited him with his family after 45 days. He was spotted eating dead dog's remains on the road.

Sambalpur residents saw something truly horrifying. Yes, a man on National Highway 55 in Odisha who was feeding on a dog remains on the road. Reports say that he was driven by extreme starvation and had no option left but to feast on a dead dog. Locals came out in support and even provided him aid.

Distressing Scene Near Maneshwar Chhak

The viral video footage showed the harrowing scene around 9.10 PM on 12th November near Maneshwar Chhak at the outskirts of Sambalpur. Moments earlier a passing vehicle had hit and killed a stray dog. The man, visible next to the busy thoroughfare, displayed extreme physical weakness and mental disorientation as he picked at the animal’s remains and began to eat it.

Reports from the scene confirmed he had wandered for weeks without adequate food or shelter. Days of continuous hunger broke him down, leading to this ordeal. Travellers and highway residents watched in utter shock as his desperation boiled over along National Highway 55.

How Local Residents Responded

Locals immediately came to the rescue. The disoriented man was anxious and defensive due to the extreme hunger, and early resistance was met by passersby. Neighbours, seeing how bad he was, cautiously went to him to calm him and help him.

Cooked meals, dry rations, and clean water were available from nearby houses. Neighbours joined hand. They fed him slowly, stabilising his condition and easing his physical pain.

Identity and Family Reunion

Reports say that he was missing for 45 days. The person was later identified as Touhid Alam. He had been missing from his home in Ranchi, Jharkhand. His family searched everywhere. They looked across state lines for a month and a half after he vanished. The alert citizen came in action. The local groups arranged his safe transport back to Ranchi, ending an agonising six-week search and reuniting him with his family.