- Home
- India
- Madhya Pradesh Year-Ender 2025: Naxal-Free State, Industrial Growth, Cough Syrup Tragedy, Metro Expansion and More
Madhya Pradesh Year-Ender 2025: Naxal-Free State, Industrial Growth, Cough Syrup Tragedy, Metro Expansion and More
Madhya Pradesh in 2025 marked historic milestones: declared Naxal-free, hosted Global Investors Summit, faced the Coldrif cough syrup tragedy, expanded metro services, boosted wildlife conservation, and tackled social and law-and-order challenges.
Union Carbide Waste Disposed After Four Decades
Over four decades after the Bhopal gas disaster, authorities completed the long-pending removal and disposal of toxic waste from the abandoned Union Carbide factory. In July, about 358 tonnes of hazardous material were transported to an incineration facility in Pithampur, near Indore, where it was destroyed.
The exercise sparked strong resistance from local residents and environmental groups. While the clearance marked a major milestone, concerns persist as nearly 900 tonnes of toxic ash produced during the incineration continue to be stored in the industrial area, leaving environmental and health worries unresolved.
Cough Syrup Tragedy Claims 24 Children
Madhya Pradesh witnessed widespread outrage after 24 children lost their lives due to a contaminated cough syrup marketed under the name Coldrif. Laboratory tests confirmed the presence of 48.6 per cent diethylene glycol in the medicine, a toxic chemical linked to severe kidney failure.
The drug, manufactured by a pharmaceutical company based in Tamil Nadu, exposed serious shortcomings in drug safety oversight. In the aftermath, the state government banned the syrup, suspended concerned officials, and launched legal proceedings against the manufacturer and a local doctor.
Madhya Pradesh Declared Naxal-Free After Decades
In December, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that Madhya Pradesh had been declared free from Naxalism, marking a historic milestone in the state’s decades-long fight against Left-wing extremism. The declaration followed the surrender of two senior Maoist leaders, Deepak and Rohit, who carried a combined reward of Rs 43 lakh, in Balaghat district.
Calling it the “final salute to the red salute”, Yadav credited the achievement to the sustained efforts of the state police and central security forces. The announcement came ahead of the Centre’s March 2026 deadline to eliminate Naxalism across the country.
To consolidate peace and development, the government unveiled a special package for Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori, districts that were earlier affected by Naxalite activity. The administration also assured comprehensive rehabilitation and support for surrendered Maoists, aiming to ensure long-term stability and socio-economic growth in these regions.
Industry Year Drives Global Investment Push
Madhya Pradesh marked 2025 as “Industry Year” and, for the first time, hosted the Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Bhopal. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the summit drew investment commitments worth around Rs 30.77 lakh crore, with the potential to create more than 21 lakh jobs.
As part of its broader industrial outreach, the state government organised regional industry conclaves at the divisional level and held business meets across India and overseas. During the year, the Prime Minister also unveiled 18 new industrial policies aimed at strengthening Madhya Pradesh’s investment ecosystem.
Metro Expansion Transforms Urban Mobility
Urban transport witnessed a major boost with the launch of metro rail services in Indore in May. Similar services in Bhopal are expected to roll out by the end of the year, promising to transform public transportation in the state’s two largest cities.
Wildlife Conservation and Cheetah Project Expansion
Madhya Pradesh further strengthened its reputation as India’s ‘tiger state’ while advancing its ambitious cheetah reintroduction programme. A third cheetah habitat, the Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve in Sagar district, is expected to become operational before the 2026 monsoon.
Currently, Kuno National Park in Sheopur is home to 28 cheetahs, while Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary in Mandsaur hosts two. An additional eight cheetahs are scheduled to arrive from Botswana in January.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that Madhya Pradesh is the only place in the world where cheetah rehabilitation has been successful.
Rising Tiger Deaths Raise Environmental Concerns
Despite ongoing conservation efforts, Madhya Pradesh reported 52 tiger deaths as of 13 December, according to the National Tiger Conservation Authority.
Addressing the issue, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav acknowledged that a growing tiger population can sometimes result in such incidents.
He assured that the government is taking measures to minimise fatalities through improved wildlife management and inter-state animal exchanges.
Law and Order Issues Highlight Social Challenges
Madhya Pradesh also faced several disturbing law and order incidents in 2025. One notable case occurred in Katni district, where a Dalit man was reportedly beaten and publicly humiliated for opposing illegal mining activities. The incident drew widespread condemnation and highlighted ongoing social challenges in the state.
Tourism Boost Through Helicopter Connectivity
To promote tourism, particularly at religious and wildlife destinations, the state introduced helicopter services connecting major cities with key tourist and pilgrimage centres. The initiative aims to offer affordable, sustainable connectivity and boost Madhya Pradesh’s tourism sector.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.