Over four decades after the Bhopal gas disaster, authorities completed the long-pending removal and disposal of toxic waste from the abandoned Union Carbide factory. In July, about 358 tonnes of hazardous material were transported to an incineration facility in Pithampur, near Indore, where it was destroyed.

The exercise sparked strong resistance from local residents and environmental groups. While the clearance marked a major milestone, concerns persist as nearly 900 tonnes of toxic ash produced during the incineration continue to be stored in the industrial area, leaving environmental and health worries unresolved.