Lucknow Weather LATEST Update: Chilly Start, Poor AQI, and Mild Afternoon Expected
Get the latest Lucknow weather forecast for January 20. Expect a cold, hazy day with unhealthy air quality. Max temperature 25°C, min 12°C. Find out how light winds will impact your day.
Lucknow Weather on Tuesday
Tuesday, January 20, will begin on a cold and dull note in Lucknow, with lingering haze hanging over the city. Unhealthy air quality is expected to affect daily routines, making the day feel heavier despite mild daytime temperatures.
Max temperature: 25°C
Min temperature: 12°C
Lucknow Weather Today
The maximum temperature is forecast to reach around 25°C, while the minimum will fall to about 12°C. Mornings and evenings will feel cold, with slightly warmer conditions during the afternoon hours.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is expected to be close to 26°C. Despite this, the haze and poor air quality will make the day feel cooler and less comfortable.
On January 20, the sun will rise at around 6:56 am and set at about 5:39 pm, giving Lucknow nearly ten and a half hours of daylight.
Light Breeze
Winds are expected to be light, which will allow the haze to linger for longer periods. Calm wind conditions may also prevent air quality from improving during the day.
