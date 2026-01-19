- Home
- Karnataka News
- Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Dry Weather Persists Across State, Cold Wave Conditions Continue
Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Dry Weather Persists Across State, Cold Wave Conditions Continue
Dry weather continues across Karnataka as the IMD predicts persistent cold wave conditions in several regions. Northern interior, southern interior and coastal districts are experiencing dry spells.
Dry Conditions Across The State
The Karnataka Weather report indicates that dry conditions continue to prevail across most parts of the state.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there has been no significant rainfall activity over the past few days, and the dry spell is expected to persist.
Both the northern interior and southern interior regions, along with the coastal belt, are experiencing clear and dry weather conditions.
Dry Weather In Southern Interior Karnataka
Several districts in southern interior Karnataka are experiencing persistent dry weather.
These include Kolar, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Mandya, Mysuru, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kodagu, Hassan, Shivamogga and Vijayanagar.
The weather department has confirmed that dry conditions will continue in these regions through the day.
Northern Interior And Coastal Regions Remain Dry
Dry weather has also been reported across northern interior districts such as Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ballari, Raichur, Yadgir and Vijayanagar.
Meanwhile, the coastal districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada are also witnessing dry conditions.
The IMD has indicated that this weather pattern is likely to continue across the state.
Foggy And Cold Mornings In Bengaluru
Bengaluru is witnessing foggy mornings accompanied by cold weather, with the minimum temperature dropping to around 15°C.
The IMD has stated that severe cold and dry conditions will continue in and around the city. Due to the prevailing cold wave, doctors have advised residents, especially children and the elderly, to wear warm clothes and maintain a healthy, balanced diet during the winter season.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.