Lucknow Weather LATEST Update: Chilly Day Ahead With Haze and Unhealthy Air
Get the latest Lucknow weather forecast for January 15. Expect a hazy, cold day with temps from 7°C to 19°C and very unhealthy air quality. Plan your day ahead!
Lucknow Weather on Thursday
Lucknow is expected to have hazy conditions on Thursday, January 15. There will be less sunshine through the day, and it will be a cold day overall. Air quality is likely to be very unhealthy, which may make outdoor conditions uncomfortable.
Max temperature: 19°C
Min temperature: 7°C
Lucknow Weather Today
The maximum temperature will reach around 19°C, while the minimum will drop to about 7°C. This means the morning will be very cold, and even the afternoon will stay cool.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is expected to be close to 20°C. Despite the slightly higher real feel, the haze and cold air will make the day feel chilly.
On January 15, 2026, the sun rose at around 6:56 am and will set at about 5:34 pm, giving Lucknow a little over ten and a half hours of daylight.
Light Breeze
Winds from the west-northwest will blow at about 9 km/h. This light breeze will add to the cold feeling, especially during the early morning and evening hours.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.