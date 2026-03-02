Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai flagged off the annual Sikh pilgrimage to Hazur Sahib, highlighting its growth over 25 years. He also launched the City Gas Infrastructure Project to provide PNG and CNG in Raipur, Balodabazar, and Gariaband districts.

CM flags off Sikh pilgrimage to Hazur Sahib

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday flagged off the annual pilgrimage of the Sikh community from Raipur to Hazur Sahib, which is located at Nanded, Maharashtra.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

During the event, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that when this initiative began 25 years ago, there used to be only 1 or 2 buses at that time, but today they have flagged off 17 buses for the annual pilgrimage. "It is a matter of great fortune that for the past 25 years, the Sikh organisation has been providing free travel to our Sikh community brothers on the occasion of Hola Mohalla. This includes trips to Hazur Sahib, Nanded, which is in Maharashtra, and Bidar, which is in Karnataka - these two places are covered in the journey. When this initiative began 25 years ago, there used to be only 1 or 2 buses at that time, but today we have flagged off 17-17 buses by showing them the green flag..."

City Gas Infrastructure Project Launched

Earlier, the state Chief Minister hailed the launch of the City Gas Infrastructure Project on Friday, highlighting the benefits of this initiative for residents, vehicles, and industrialists across Raipur, Balodabazar, and Gariaband districts in the state. He stated that the initiative aims to provide piped natural gas (PNG) to the residents while also advancing environmental sustainability, as Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) will be available for vehicles.

Adressing mediapersons at the launch in Raipur, the CM said, "Chhattisgarh is steadily progressing towards development. Today, another development initiative has been launched, with the launch of the City Gas Infrastructure Project to provide piped gas to residents, vehicles, and industrialists in Raipur, Balodabazar, and Gariaband districts."

CM Highlights Project Benefits

In an X post yesterday, the CM said, "Today, I participated in the inauguration program of the city gas infrastructure in Raipur. Under this project, the supply of PNG through pipelines to homes and commercial establishments in Raipur, Baloda Bazar, and Gariaband districts will now be ensured, and CNG will be available for vehicles. This initiative will directly benefit domestic consumers, vehicle drivers, and industries. This system is affordable, safe, and environmentally friendly. Along with reducing fuel costs, it will have a positive impact on the income of the common people."