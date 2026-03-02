Shia Muslims held nationwide protests in India, including in Lucknow, Aligarh, and Jammu, condemning the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint US-Israel air strikes. Protesters expressed grief and anger over his death.

Shia Muslims across various parts of the country protested on Sunday against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint US-Israel air strikes in Tehran. In the capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, members of the Shia community gathered at the Chhota Imambara to pay tribute to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

During the gathering, Shia cleric Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad declared that the people of Iran will never bow down, and that Israel and America will be defeated.

Nationwide Protests by Shia Community

In Aligarh, students at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) held a protest in the form of a candle march to condemn the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader. During the demonstration, the protesters collectively performed funeral prayers for Khamenei.

Maulana Bahlol Raza stated that the protest serves as a message to the world that they will continue to raise their voices for the oppressed. "... This is a message for all that wherever the oppressed are killed, we will raise our voice for them... Khamenei has been killed, but after him, thousands of Khameneis have been born today..." Raza told reporters.

Besides Aligarh, the members of the All India Shia community in Ayodhya held a candle march to express profound grief and sadness over the death of the Iranian leader. The participants in the gathering demanded justice and voiced their unwavering support for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, while expressing hope for swift vengeance against the perpetrators of the attack.

In Madhya Pradesh's Indore, too, the Shia community joined the nationwide demonstrations by carrying portraits of Iran's Supreme Leader during their protest. During the demonstration, the protestors were chanting the name of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to honour his memory and protest his killing.

Members of the Shia community also staged a protest in Jammu following the death of the Iranian Supreme Leader and expressed their grief and anger over the killing. "The cowardice with which America and Israel treacherously martyred our leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. On one side, the talks were going on, and on the other side, they martyred him.... His martyrdom will not end the war, but rather, it will escalate. Earlier, two countries were fighting; now seven countries are being attacked... The people of Iran have never bowed down, and they will never bow down. Israel and America will be defeated..." Jawad told ANI.

Opposition Condemns Killing

Earlier, Iranian state media had confirmed that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the February 28 US-Israel strikes, alongside his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law. Besides the protestors, several prominent leaders from the opposition parties also came forward to condemn the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Congress, while "unequivocally" condemning the "targeted assassination" of Iran's Supreme Leader by the US and Israel, offered condolences to the people of Iran and the Shia community around the world. Invoking Article 51 of the Constitution, Congress, in a statement, stressed that India's foreign policy is anchored in a commitment to the peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue and respect for international law.

"These principles-sovereign equality, non- intervention and the promotion of peace are foundational to India's civilisational values. Given this, the conflict in West Asia is deeply antithetical to our commitment to Vasudhaiva Kutumbaka ("the world is one family"), Mahatma Gandhi's doctrine of ahimsa (non-violence), Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's policy of non-alignment," Congress said.

Congress also reiterated the inalienable right of every nation's citizens to determine their own political future. "No external power has the authority to engineer regime change or dictate the leadership of another state. Such actions amount to imperialism and are fundamentally incompatible with a genuinely rules- based international order," Congress said.

Iran Vows Retaliation

Meanwhile, Iran has declared 40 days of public mourning following the death of their Supreme Leader. Ayatollah Khamenei succeeded the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1989, and his tenure was marked by consistent opposition to Western influence.

Following his death, Iran has vowed "the most devastating offensive operation" against US bases and Israel in retaliation. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps has pledged revenge and says it has launched attacks on 27 bases hosting US troops in West Asia, as well as Israeli military facilities in Tel Aviv. (ANI)