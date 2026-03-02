AAP's Manish Sisodia urged people to vote out PM Modi for misusing central agencies. At a Jantar Mantar rally, he promoted Arvind Kejriwal as an honest alternative, citing the court's recent discharge of AAP leaders in the excise policy case.

'Country Needs Educated, Incorruptible PM'

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Punjab Prabhari and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has called for the Prime Minister to be voted out for allegedly misusing investigative agencies for electoral gain. According to the AAP release, the senior AAP leader stated that the country is being run through "dictatorial use of central agencies" and needs instead a well-educated, courageous and incorruptible PM who builds schools and hospitals and creates jobs. He said Arvind Kejriwal embodies these qualities and has already proven his capability through governance in Delhi.

'Party Born at Jantar Mantar Vindicated by Court'

Addressing a rally at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, senior AAP leader and Punjab Prabhari Manish Sisodia said the party was born at Jantar Mantar and has since delivered historic work in Delhi and Punjab. "In just 13 years, the party has elected legislators in Delhi, Gujarat, Punjab and Goa. This historic party was born under a neem tree at Jantar Mantar and has gone on to achieve historic milestones," he said.

"Alongside those achievements, its leaders have also faced the most historic false allegations in the history of independent India," Sisodia said and highlighted how Arvind Kejriwal and his team have firmly "confronted conspiracies, lies and harassment."

"Yet they stand again at Jantar Mantar after being declared spotless by the court. It is not merely political platforms saying Arvind Kejriwal is staunchly honest; the court itself is saying so," he said. The Senior AAP leader further said, "PM Modi misuses ED, CBI, the Election Commission, Delhi Police, all institutions and the entire government to win elections and remain in power. The country does not need a Prime Minister who stays in office by misusing investigative agencies."

'Confront ED, CBI to Bring Kejriwal to Power'

Manish Sisodia reminded AAP karyakartas that Arvind Kejriwal reached power because they showed hard work and courage in every street, after which PM Modi removed him through fabricated stories. He urged workers to once again work with determination, shed blood and sweat, show courage, and confront ED and CBI. The former Delhi Deputy CM further assured Arvind Kejriwal that the courage of the people stands with him, and that every patriot in the country should have one dream: to remove Narendra Modi and bring Arvind Kejriwal to power.

Court Discharges Kejriwal, Sisodia; Slams CBI Probe

Notably, the Rouse Avenue Court on February 27 discharged former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and 21 others in the high-profile Delhi Excise Policy case. The court's decision to refuse to frame charges has been hailed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a total vindication of their leadership's integrity.

The 600-page order by Special Judge Jitendra Singh delivered a scathing critique of the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) case. The court observed that the alleged "central conspiratorial role" of Kejriwal could not be proven with any material evidence. The judge described the probe as a "premeditated and choreographed exercise" where roles were retrospectively assigned to fit a narrative.

AAP Leaders Champion 'Honest Politics'

During the Sunday event, Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, "The case against Arvind Kejriwal was fabricated because he emerged from an anti-corruption movement and was running an honest government in Delhi." On one side, he said, is PM Modi's 'double-engine' government where surgeries in UP happen by candlelight and people cannot get hospital beds or ambulances at the time of death.

Saurabh Bharadwaj also stated that the BJP government and the Lieutenant Governor have dismissed thousands of young workers, including bus marshals, conductors, and nurses and pharmacy staff from mohalla clinics. "Arvind Kejriwal and AAP are raising the voices of all those rendered unemployed," he added. He fuether said BJP's conspiracies and false cases against AAP leaders have been exposed in court, which affirmed that Arvind Kejriwal was, is and will remain staunchly honest.

AAP Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi said previous governments claimed they lacked funds to build schools, hospitals and roads, but Arvind Kejriwal proved that honest politics ensures resources for everything. "Earlier governments lacked intent, not money, whereas Arvind Kejriwal has that intent in abundance. BJP feared that if honest politics succeeded, people across India would demand good schools, mohalla clinics and governance," she said.

AAP Eyes Punjab, Gujarat; Slams Congress

Gujarat in-charge Gopal Rai said AAP's top leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, have returned vindicated from false cases, carrying the banner of honesty. He praised the trial court judge's courage in delivering a historic verdict in an era of darkness and injustice.

Gopal Rai said, "Arvind Kejriwal will always remain staunchly honest regardless of BJP's rise or fall." He also sharply attacked the Congress for calling the verdict a political arrangement. Gopal Rai said AAP will again form the government in Punjab with a massive majority based on its work, without needing anyone's favour.

In Gujarat, he said, despite public support for 30 years, Congress repeatedly surrendered before BJP and now even loses deposits in by-elections. "The people of Gujarat have understood the BJP-Congress nexus and will form an AAP government this time," he noted. (ANI)