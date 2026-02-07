Lucknow Weather LATEST Update: Saturday Brings Cloudy Skies and Pleasant Temperatures
Planning your Saturday in Lucknow? Get the February 7 forecast: cloudy skies, pleasant temperatures from 11°C to 26°C, and light winds. Find out if it's ideal for your plans!
Lucknow Weather on Saturday
Lucknow is expected to have rather cloudy skies on Saturday, February 7, with comfortable temperatures throughout the day. The weather is ideal for planning a day out or leisure activities.
Max temperature: 26°C
Min temperature: 11°C
Lucknow Weather Today
The maximum temperature is likely to reach around 26°C, while the minimum will drop to about 11°C. The morning will feel cool, while the afternoon will remain pleasantly mild.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is expected to stay close to 24°C. Even with cloud cover, the day should feel comfortable for outdoor activities.
On February 7, the sun will rise at 6:47 AM, and set at 5:52 PM, giving Lucknow nearly eleven hours of daylight.
Light Breeze
Winds from the west will blow at around 15 km/h. This moderate breeze may add a slight chill in the morning but will generally keep the air fresh.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.