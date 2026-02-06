Noida Latest Weather Update: Foggy Morning and Cold Winds Expected Today
Noida is likely to face a tough day on February 6 as dense fog, poor air quality, and cold winds persist, potentially affecting visibility, health, and daily travel plans for residents across the city.
Noida's morning on Feb 6, 2026, will be foggy, with visibility down to 50-150m. Commuters and parents should be cautious. The fog will lift later, but the morning is tough.
During the day, Noida's sky will be partly cloudy with some light sun. Min temps will be 10-13°C, max 22-25°C. Cold winds (15-20 km/h) will persist. No rain means haze and smog all day.
Air quality is a concern, with AQI expected between 260-320 ('poor' to 'very poor'). Pollution is trapped by fog, raising breathing issues. Those with asthma should be careful. Wear an N95 mask.
Morning fog may cause traffic jams on Noida roads. Drive slow and use fog lights. Metro and bus services might be delayed. The weather department has issued an alert for commuters.
The min temp on Feb 5 was 9°C; Feb 6 will be slightly better. Fog will likely persist from Feb 7-9. Due to the cold wave, warm clothes are a must. Shops may open late due to the cold.
