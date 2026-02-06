Prayagraj Latest Weather Update: Will Clear Weather Bring Relief from Cold? Check Here
Prayagraj is set for foggy mornings and evenings on February 6, with clear skies during the day, but cold winds may linger, leaving residents wondering if real relief from winter will arrive.
On Feb 6, 2026, Prayagraj's weather will be mostly clear, but morning and evening fog may reduce visibility. Be cautious on the roads. The fog will lift as the day progresses.
Daytime sun will bring some relief from the cold. Min temps are expected at 10-12°C, with max temps at 21-23°C. Cool winds will blow at 15-25 km/h. No rain is expected.
Despite clear skies, the air quality will be moderate to poor (AQI 120-180). Those with respiratory issues should avoid going out in the morning. Wear a mask if necessary.
Morning fog may disrupt road and rail traffic. Drive slowly and use fog lights. Flights could also face minor delays. Stay cautious and keep an eye on weather updates.
The min temp on Feb 5 was 9.8°C, with a slight rise on Feb 6. Weather will be dry and chilly until Feb 11. A weak western disturbance is possible around Feb 10. Wear woolens.
