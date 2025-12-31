Lucknow Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave Grips UP On New Year's Eve; Check Forecast
Lucknow Weather LATEST Update Dec 31: Lucknow and entire UP will be in the grip of cold. According to weather department, while dense fog will cover more than 20 cities in Uttar Pradesh, 'cold day' conditions will prevail in more than 10 districts
Lucknow Weather
According to the weather department, dense fog will cover Lucknow in the morning and evening on Dec 31. The city's temperature is likely to be around a max of 21°C and a min of 9°C. Cold winds will cause shivering even during the day. Lucknow's AQI was 313 on the night of Dec 30.
Other Districts of UP
The weather department stated that on the year's last day, most districts in Purvanchal will face cold day conditions. The sun will be ineffective, and a shivering cold will be felt. Biting cold is expected in districts like Deoria, Gorakhpur, and Basti.
Fog Alert
The weather department has issued a dense fog alert for 20 UP districts on Dec 31, including Deoria, Gorakhpur, and Bareilly. Visibility in these districts will be between 0 and 50 meters.
Dense Fog
Dense fog will persist in UP districts like Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Agra, and Firozabad.
Cold Wave, Temperature Drop
Due to the cold wave and fog across UP, temperatures may drop by 2 to 3 degrees. Trains to and from North India will run late due to the dense fog.
