Kanpur Weather LATEST Update: Intense Cold Wave, Fog Grip Uttar Pradesh; Check Forecast
Kanpur Weather Updates Today, December 30: The New Year is just around the corner, but the biting cold has spoiled all the fun. In UP, cities like Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Gorakhpur are reeling from a severe cold spell
Zero visibility in Kanpur due to fog
The cold in Kanpur is so intense that dense fog in the morning and evening has reduced visibility to zero. Vehicles were seen moving slowly on many city roads.
What will be the temperature in Kanpur on December 30?
On Tuesday, Dec 30, the cold is likely to worsen in Kanpur. The weather dept says temps may drop by 4-5 degrees. The max temp is expected to be around 20°C and the min around 8°C.
Cold to grip Kanpur and entire UP
According to the weather department, due to a Western Disturbance and cold westerly winds from the Arabian Sea, the cold will be at its peak in Kanpur and other UP districts.
Cold day warning in many UP cities
The weather department has issued a 'cold day' warning for many UP cities. During this, districts like Kanpur and Lucknow will feel night-like cold even during the day.
No relief from fog and cold until December 31
As per the weather dept, most UP districts won't get relief from cold and fog until Dec 31. Light drizzle is possible around New Year's, which could intensify the cold further.
