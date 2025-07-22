Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Low pressure to bring heavy rainfall? Check
Kolkata and South Bengal are bracing for more rain. Heavy downpours are expected this week due to a developing low-pressure system. A weather alert has been issued for districts in South Bengal from July 23rd to 27th
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
110
Image Credit : Social Media
Sometimes heavy showers, sometimes scorching sun. The weather is constantly changing.
210
Image Credit : social Media
It rained continuously for a few days. Then the weather changed again. But now the rain will start again, according to the Meteorological Department.
310
Image Credit : social media
A low-pressure area is forming over the Bay of Bengal this week. Heavy rain is forecast for Kolkata and other districts of South Bengal.
410
Image Credit : Social Media
An alert has been issued. The southern districts will experience severe weather from Wednesday, July 23rd to Sunday, July 27th, according to the Meteorological Department.
510
Image Credit : social Media
Light to moderate rain is forecast in all districts today, Tuesday. Strong winds are expected in a few districts.
610
Image Credit : social media
Strong winds of 30 to 40 kmph are expected in South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, and Jhargram today.
710
Image Credit : social Media
A yellow alert has been issued for these districts. Rainfall will increase in the southern districts from Wednesday. A yellow alert has been issued for the southern districts on that day.
810
Image Credit : social Media
Rain will increase from Wednesday. Heavy rain is expected in Kolkata and all southern districts on Thursday, including Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Purulia, and Bankura.
910
Image Credit : social Media
It will also rain in North Bengal. The rain will continue till Sunday. Rainfall will increase in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri from Friday.
1010
Image Credit : social media
Chances of light rain today, but the temperature will rise. The maximum temperature will be 34 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will be 29 degrees.
Related Stories