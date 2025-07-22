Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Heavy rainfall predicted in THESE places; Check forecast
After a few sunny days on Monday and Tuesday, the weather is set to change. Starting Tuesday, rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are expected across several districts. What's in store for Wednesday?
Bengal braces for more severe weather. A low-pressure area is likely to form over the North Bay of Bengal around July 24th.
The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of South Bengal from July 23rd to 27th.
The weather is expected to change from Tuesday, with rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across several districts.
"A low-pressure area is likely to form over the North Bay of Bengal around July 24, 2025," the weather office bulletin said. So let's find out what the weather will be like.
South Bengal Weather: According to the bulletin issued by Alipore, there is a possibility of rain with thunderstorms in South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur and Jhargram districts of South Bengal today. A yellow alert has been issued in the districts.
North Bengal Weather: Now let's come to the reality of North Bengal's weather. For North Bengal, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in most districts till July 27.
There is a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar between 25th and 27th July.
Tomorrow's Weather: The disaster will increase in the districts of South Bengal from Wednesday. Heavy rain is likely in South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur districts on that day. Along with that, strong winds will blow at a speed of 40 kmph.
An orange alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rain in Purulia, South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Hooghly and Bankura districts on Thursday.
There is a possibility of heavy rain in the remaining districts. There is not much chance of rain in North Bengal on Wednesday. Rain will increase again from 25th July.
