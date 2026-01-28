VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, the registered legal name of the company VSR aviation is a New Delhi-based non-scheduled air transport operator specialising in private jet charters, medical evacuations, and aviation consultancy.

A diverse fleet that includes the Learjet 45XR, Beechcraft Super King Air B200, and Agusta 109 helicopters.

The VT-SSK Learjet 45XR that crashed was created in the 1990s as a challenger to Cessna Citation Excel in the “super-light” business category.