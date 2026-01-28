Ajit Pawar, Sanjay Gandhi, General Bipin Rawat & More: Indians Lost in Aviation Tragedies
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died after his plane crashed during landing in Baramati, the DGCA said. All six onboard were brought dead. Here’s a list of well-known Indians who died in plane or helicopter crashes over the years.
Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar (2026)
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has died after his plane crashed in Baramati. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that the plane crash in Baramati led to the deaths of 5 people, including the NCP leader.
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (2025)
Air India Dreamliner crash - Over 240 people were killed when a Boeing 787 crashed shortly after takeoff. Among the victims was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, marking one of India’s most high-profile aviation fatalities in recent years.
General Bipin Rawat (2021)
India’s first Chief of Defence Staff died with his wife and 11 others when their Mi‑17 helicopter crashed near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.
Dorjee Khandu (2011)
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister killed along with four others in a helicopter crash between Tawang and Itanagar.
YS Rajasekhara Reddy (2009)
Then Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister died when his helicopter crashed in the Nallamala forests; weather was a factor.
O.P. Jindal & Surender Singh (2005)
Industrialist and Haryana minister died in a helicopter crash near Saharanpur.
Sanjay Gandhi (1980)
Son of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, died while piloting a small aircraft during a flight in Delhi.
Madhavrao Scindia (2001)
Senior Congress leader and former Civil Aviation Minister, died in a private plane crash in Uttar Pradesh.
