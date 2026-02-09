Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme Update: Will everyone get Rs 1700? Just submit this one document!
Lakshmir Bhandar: A big announcement regarding the state's popular 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme. Can every woman really get ₹1700 from Lakshmir Bhandar? You just need to submit this one document to get the full amount.
Among West Bengal's social security schemes, Lakshmir Bhandar is a popular name. Launched in 2021, it gives monthly financial aid to crores of women in the state.
The 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme is a successful state initiative for women's self-reliance. The government has announced changes to make it more people-friendly by 2026.
This is great news for those who couldn't apply due to a lack of documents. A 'Swasthya Sathi' card was previously mandatory, and many women were missing out on benefits.
Under the new rule, the Swasthya Sathi card is no longer mandatory. Women can apply and get benefits without it. Applications won't be rejected for not having the card.
Increased Allowance: How much will you get? Not only have the application rules been simplified, but the allowance amount has also seen a major increase based on market rates.
For General Category women: The monthly allowance is up from ₹500 to ₹1500. For Scheduled Caste (SC) & Scheduled Tribe (ST) women: The allowance has increased to ₹1700.
Eligibility: Must be a West Bengal resident, aged 25-60. At 60, they get old-age pension. Government employees or regular pensioners are not eligible for this scheme.
Required documents (self-attested): Aadhaar Card, Bank Passbook (clear details), color photo, active mobile number, and SC/ST certificate (if applicable).
Where and how to apply? Forms are accepted at the BDO office year-round and at 'Duare Sarkar' camps. Forms are available online and offline. Fill it out and submit it.
The state government said women who submit a valid SC/ST certificate will get ₹1700. The money was deposited in February. New applicants' funds will be deposited from March.
