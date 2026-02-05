Lakshmir Bhandar Hike Before Vote? Mamata Banerjee May Announce Boost
Lakshmi Bhandar: Will the scheme's payout increase before the election? A big announcement from Mamata Banerjee?
Lakshmi Bhandar Scheme Payout Increase Before Elections
The West Bengal government is set to make a big decision before the polls. Sources say there's a plan to increase the grant for the popular Lakshmi Bhandar scheme.
Lakshmi Bhandar Scheme Payout Increase Before Elections
Currently, women from the general category get ₹1,000 per month, and women from SC and ST communities get ₹1,200.
Lakshmi Bhandar Scheme Payout Increase Before Elections
However, the government is actively discussing increasing this amount before the election. A final decision and official announcement could come soon.
Lakshmi Bhandar Scheme Payout Increase Before Elections
Discussions are ongoing within the government on how to expand the scheme's scope and provide more money to women.
Lakshmi Bhandar Scheme Payout Increase Before Elections
The administration is focused on providing extra help to women to manage household expenses amid rising inflation.
Lakshmi Bhandar Scheme Payout Increase Before Elections
Lakshmir Bhandar is already a popular scheme. It's a source of support for women in both villages and cities. An increase will benefit crores of beneficiaries.
Lakshmi Bhandar Scheme Payout Increase Before Elections
Experts believe increasing the Lakshmir Bhandar amount before the election is politically significant. All eyes are on the government's final announcement.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.