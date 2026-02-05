Lakshmir Bhandar Payment Delay? Here’s the New Expected Date
Lakshmir Bhandar: A big announcement might be coming for the state's popular 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme. The date for receiving the money could change. If the payment women get at the start of the month is delayed, when will they receive it?
Lakshmir Bhandar Payment Date Change
Among West Bengal's social security schemes, the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme is currently the most talked-about and popular one. Launched in 2021, it provides monthly aid to crores of women.
Rumors suggested the govt might increase the allowance for the 2026 elections. However, the 2025-26 state budget didn't announce a hike, causing mixed reactions among people.
Currently, general category women get ₹1000/month and SC/ST women get ₹1200/month. The amount was doubled from ₹500 in the last budget, which was met with great enthusiasm.
Speculation began that the amount could reach ₹1500 or ₹2000. The Feb 2025 budget had no official mention, but experts think the CM might make a big announcement before the election.
But now, there's different news. The date the money gets deposited at the start of the month might change. Mamata might announce this in the state budget!
From Lakshmir Bhandar to old-age pensions, hints of key changes are emerging for every scheme. Here's a report on when money will hit bank accounts and what the new budget might announce.
Administrative and political circles believe the state government might deliver a big surprise in today's budget, eyeing the 2026 assembly elections.
Speculation on amount increase: Analysts say the govt may consider raising the monthly allowance. The current ₹1000/₹1200 could be hiked to ₹1500-₹2000, but it all depends on the budget.
Lakshmir Bhandar: Most beneficiaries' online status shows "Payment Under Process." The money is highly likely to be deposited into bank accounts by the 7th of the month.
