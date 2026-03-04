Lakshmir Bhandar Big Update: Will March 2026 Payments Be Delayed? Here's What We Know
Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiaries are eagerly waiting for their March 2026 payment. Will the money be delayed? Here's the full update on the increased grant, new beneficiaries, and how you can check your payment status online.
17
Image Credit : Asianet News
Lakshmir Bhandar
West Bengal's 'Lakshmir Bhandar' is one of its most popular schemes, and there's a lot of buzz around it right now. After the grant amount was increased from February 2026, everyone is speculating when the March payment will be credited.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
27
Image Credit : Asianet News
Lakshmir Bhandar Big Update
CM Mamata Banerjee announced the grant increase in the 2026-27 interim budget. Now, women from General/OBC categories will get ₹1,500 per month, while SC/ST women will receive ₹1,700. The government has also added about 20.62 lakh new women to the scheme, taking the total number of beneficiaries to nearly 2.42 crore.
37
Image Credit : stockPhoto
So, will the March payment be delayed?
The money usually comes in the first week. However, sources suggest that some administrative procedures and the verification of a large number of new beneficiaries might cause a slight shift in the payment schedule.
47
Image Credit : Social Media
Lakshmir Bhandar
A huge number of new applicants will receive the increased amount for the first time. Because of this, the banking process might take a bit longer. However, the government has not yet made any official announcement about a delay in payment.
57
Image Credit : Asianet News
Lakshmir Bhandar Updates
If the money doesn't reach your account even by the end of the first week of March, there's no need to panic. Beneficiaries can check their application status on the official government portal (https://socialsecurity.wb.gov.in) or the dedicated Lakshmir Bhandar portal.
67
Image Credit : Asianet News
Lakshmir Bhandar Latest News
If the status shows 'Validation Success' or 'Payment Under Process', it means the money will be credited very soon. If you see an error like 'Validation Error', you are advised to contact your local BDO office or a Duare Sarkar camp.
77
Image Credit : stockPhoto
West Bengal Lakshmir Bhandar
To avoid any technical glitches, it's important to check if your bank account is linked with your Aadhaar card. Also, make sure all your bank details are correct.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.
Latest Videos