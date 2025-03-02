Lakshmi Bhandar scheme UPDTAE: Money to increase to Rs. 2100? Check HERE

Mamata Banerjee has launched several public welfare projects for the financial upliftment of the common people and women of the state. Among these, Lakshmir Bhandar is the most popular. Now, ₹2100 will be available in this project! How to get it

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 2, 2025, 10:09 AM IST

Lakshmir Bhandar project provides financial assistance to the women of the state. Now good news about this project. It is heard that the amount of allowance under this project may be increased further

budget 2025
Currently, under the Lakshmir Bhandar project, women of the general category receive ₹1,000 per month and women of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes receive ₹1,200 per month as financial assistance

According to new information, the Lakshmir Bhandar project allowance may be increased to ₹2100 per month

However, to get this money, the women of Bengal will have to meet certain conditions. Let's find out who will get this Lakshmir Bhandar money?

Only those women whose monthly income is less than ₹2100 will get this extra money. Suitable documents have to be submitted for this

The amount of money will increase rapidly as soon as the income certificate is submitted! For a long time, there were rumors in various circles that the money of Lakshmir Bhandar would increase. Now the money of this project may really increase

Although no official announcement has been made in this regard yet. However, it is believed that this decision will be implemented before the 2026 Assembly elections

The women of the state are very happy with the news of increasing the allowance of Lakshmir Bhandar project

