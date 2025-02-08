Lakshmi Bhandar allowance to increase in 2025? Check latest news HERE

New update on the Lakshmi Bhandar allowance amount. Women aged 25 to 60 may now receive ₹2100 per month. However, certain conditions must be met to receive this allowance

Lakshmi Bhandar allowance is in the news again. Big news about this allowance. Lakshmi Bhandar increased. Now you will get ₹2100 per month

Duare Sarkar camps were recently held in various areas. In these camps, residents had the opportunity to apply for various government allowances

Since coming to power, the Mamata government has introduced several allowances, benefiting everyone from students to the elderly

Meanwhile, more big news has arrived. Lakshmi Bhandar will now increase. Lakshmi Bhandar is increasing by a large amount. It will be more than double

It is being heard that Lakshmi Bhandar will now be ₹2100. This money will be received monthly. Women aged 25 to 60 will receive Lakshmi Bhandar. There are several other rules for receiving it

To receive Lakshmi Bhandar, you must have a single account. Aadhaar must be linked to that account. KYC must be linked to the account where Lakshmi Bhandar will be deposited

Latest Videos