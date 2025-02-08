Lakshmi Bhandar allowance to increase in 2025? Check latest news HERE

New update on the Lakshmi Bhandar allowance amount. Women aged 25 to 60 may now receive ₹2100 per month. However, certain conditions must be met to receive this allowance

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 8, 2025, 1:25 PM IST

Lakshmi Bhandar allowance is in the news again. Big news about this allowance. Lakshmi Bhandar increased. Now you will get ₹2100 per month

budget 2025
article_image2

Duare Sarkar camps were recently held in various areas. In these camps, residents had the opportunity to apply for various government allowances

article_image3

Since coming to power, the Mamata government has introduced several allowances, benefiting everyone from students to the elderly

article_image4

Meanwhile, more big news has arrived. Lakshmi Bhandar will now increase. Lakshmi Bhandar is increasing by a large amount. It will be more than double

article_image5

It is being heard that Lakshmi Bhandar will now be ₹2100. This money will be received monthly. Women aged 25 to 60 will receive Lakshmi Bhandar. There are several other rules for receiving it

article_image6

To receive Lakshmi Bhandar, you must have a single account. Aadhaar must be linked to that account. KYC must be linked to the account where Lakshmi Bhandar will be deposited

