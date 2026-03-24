Kolkata Weather Update: Warm, Partly Cloudy Skies with Rising Temperatures on March 24
Kolkata will see partly cloudy skies and rising temperatures on March 24, with no major rain expected. IMD forecasts a warming trend after recent showers, bringing typical pre-summer weather conditions across the city.
Kolkata is expected to see mostly stable weather on March 24, with partly cloudy to clear skies dominating the day. After recent spells of rain and thunderstorms, conditions are now gradually settling across the region.
According to the India Meteorological Department, temperatures are likely to rise steadily over the next few days, with daytime highs moving closer to normal March levels. The city had recently experienced cooler conditions due to rain, but a warming trend has now begun.
While no major rainfall is expected on March 24, humidity will remain noticeable, contributing to slightly uncomfortable conditions during the afternoon. Weather systems that caused earlier thunderstorms are weakening, leading to drier and sunnier weather.
Overall, Kolkata will experience typical pre-summer weather on March 24, with warm temperatures, mild cloud cover, and no significant rain activity. However, occasional thunderstorms may return later in the week as new systems develop.
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