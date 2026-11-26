The mercury in South Bengal may drop by up to five degrees, winter enters Bengal. According to sources in the Alipore Meteorological Department, the cold has slowly started to set in across the state including Kolkata. For the past two days, the sky has been clear. Although the sun rises in the morning, quite cold is felt due to the north wind. The weather office has informed that there is no possibility of rain anywhere in the state for now. Rather, the temperature of the state, especially South Bengal, may drop by up to five degrees in the next few days.