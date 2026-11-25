Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: West Bengal is likely to enjoy dry and sunny weather on November 25, with no significant rain expected. Kolkata may record a minimum temperature of 18°C, while colder nights bring a stronger winter chill

West Bengal is set to experience predominantly dry weather on Wednesday, November 25, with clear skies expected across Kolkata and neighbouring districts. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is no significant possibility of rainfall in the city.

Kolkata is likely to record a minimum temperature of around 18°C and a maximum of 28°C. Sunshine is expected to become more prominent as the day progresses, with daytime temperatures hovering around 27–28°C.

However, residents may experience cooler conditions during the early morning and after sunset. Light mist or haze is also possible in the early hours, particularly in and around Kolkata and Howrah. No special weather warning has been issued for these areas.

South Bengal Weather: Dry Conditions To Continue, Western Districts May Feel Colder

Most districts across South Bengal are expected to experience dry weather on November 25. Clear skies are likely in Hooghly, Nadia, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman and Paschim Bardhaman, with no significant rainfall forecast.

The winter chill is expected to be more noticeable in the western districts of the state. Residents of Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum and Paschim Bardhaman may experience colder mornings and nights, with minimum temperatures likely to remain between 16°C and 18°C.

Meanwhile, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas are also likely to witness predominantly dry conditions. Coastal areas are unlikely to receive significant rainfall.

North Bengal Weather And Upcoming Forecast: No Major Rain Alert

North Bengal is also expected to experience largely dry weather on Wednesday. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda are unlikely to receive significant rainfall.

However, light fog or mist may develop in some areas during the early morning hours. Visibility could be slightly reduced in the Dooars and adjoining regions. Darjeeling's hilly areas will remain considerably colder than the plains, and tourists visiting the hills are advised to carry warm clothing, particularly for mornings and evenings.

Looking ahead, there is no indication of any major weather change across West Bengal over the next few days. The forecast for November 26 to 30 suggests predominantly clear skies over Kolkata and Howrah. Minimum temperatures may remain between 17°C and 18°C, while maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 27°C to 28°C.

There is also no significant warning of heavy rainfall or strong winds along the West Bengal coast on November 25. Weather conditions around Digha, Mandarmani, Shankarpur and Sagar Island are expected to remain largely favourable.