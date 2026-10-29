Kolkata Weather Update: Low Pressure In Andaman Sea Brings Two More Days of Rain
Kolkata Weather Update: Cyclone Arnab has weakened into a deep depression, but a fresh low pressure is brewing in the Andaman Sea. Check out the heavy rain alerts for South Bengal and the latest weather updates for North Bengal and Sikkim right here
Cyclone Arnab weakens into deep depression
Cyclone Arnab has lost its strength and turned into a deep depression. The weather system still impacts the region, as the weather department forecasts rain across South Bengal districts for the next few days.
Fresh low pressure in Andaman Sea
Bengal gets no relief even after Arnab weakens. A fresh low pressure area has formed over the South Andaman Sea. This system will intensify into a deep depression by Saturday and affect Bengal's weather.
Rain starts from late Wednesday night
The twin impact of Cyclone Arnab and the Andaman Sea low pressure brought rain to Kolkata and other districts from late Wednesday night. The city saw a cloudy Thursday morning with continuous rain and no sunshine.
Rain forecast for South Bengal
The weather office predicts a cloudy sky for Kolkata and the rest of South Bengal throughout Thursday. These areas will experience light to moderate rainfall all day.
Heavy rain alert for these districts
The weather office predicts heavy rain in parts of East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, and West Bardhaman. Officials have issued a yellow alert for both Medinipur districts, Jhargram, Bankura, and Bardhaman.
Weather improves in South Bengal from Friday
South Bengal residents will get relief as the weather office predicts no heavy rain from Friday. However, districts like East and West Bardhaman, Murshidabad, and Nadia might see light to moderate showers. Some places will get light rain on Saturday too.
Rain hits North Bengal districts
North Bengal districts will receive light to moderate rain from Thursday to Saturday. The weather department expects heavy rain in some foothill areas on Thursday and Friday.
Heavy rain forecast for Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri
The weather office forecasts heavy rain in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and several other North Bengal districts on Thursday and Friday. Tourists planning a hill trip must stay alert.
Heavy snowfall in Sikkim
A Western Disturbance has triggered heavy snowfall in Nathu La and Nathang Valley in Sikkim. Authorities advise travelers to take extra precautions while moving through these areas.
Strict ban on fishermen entering the sea
Authorities have issued a strict ban on fishermen venturing into the sea until October 29 due to rough conditions. Bengal continues to face bad weather because of the new low pressure and Western Disturbance, even though Arnab has weakened.
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