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Kolkata Weather Update: Cyclone Arnab Weakens; Will Winter Come After Rain? Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather Update: Cyclone Arnab has weakened, but it will still bring rain to several South Bengal districts on October 29 and 30. The daytime temperature will drop by 2 to 4 degrees because of the showers
Cyclone leaves a rainy trail
Cyclone Arnab lost its strength after hitting the coast, but Bengal is still feeling its impact. Several South Bengal districts are getting continuous rain. East Medinipur, West Medinipur, and Jhargram saw heavier showers from Wednesday night. Kolkata and its neighbouring districts also have gloomy skies. People are now wondering if the temperature will finally drop after the festive season.
What is the Kolkata weather update?
Kolkata woke up to a cloudy sky on Thursday morning, October 29. Different parts of the city will likely get rain and thunderstorms today. The weather office predicts scattered showers for Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and both 24 Parganas over the next few days. The weather will not clear up completely even on Friday, October 30.
Which South Bengal districts will get heavy rain?
A few western districts in South Bengal will face heavy rain on October 29 and 30. West Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, and Purulia will see a sharp increase in rainfall. Other South Bengal districts will also get scattered rain along with thunderstorms and gusty winds. You should definitely check the latest weather warnings before stepping out.
Will North Bengal get rain too?
The cyclone is not just affecting South Bengal. Several North Bengal districts will also get rain. The weather office has predicted heavy showers for parts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar. The entire state is seeing a sudden weather shift right now. The rain will only stop once the leftover cyclone system moves away completely.
Will the temperature drop after the rain?
The continuous rain will definitely change the daytime temperature. The weather office reports that the maximum temperature in Gangetic West Bengal will drop by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next two days. People will feel less heat during the day. However, you cannot call this slight temperature drop the actual arrival of winter.
Will the mercury drop sharply?
Everyone is waiting for the winter chill, but the weather office does not see any major temperature drop right now. The maximum temperature will actually go up by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius after the next two days. The cyclone has brought some temporary relief with rain and clouds, but this is not a sign of permanent winter.
When will the rainy weather end?
The rain intensity in South Bengal will slowly decrease after October 30. Most areas will see better weather from October 31, but scattered showers might still happen in a few pockets. We can expect somewhat normal weather by the weekend, but a completely dry day is still not guaranteed.
Do we wait longer for winter?
Cyclone Arnab has weakened, but it is still causing rain and temperature swings across Bengal. The daytime heat will reduce after the showers, but we are not getting a biting cold winter just yet. We need to watch out for the rain to stop and the night temperatures to change. Bengal will have to wait a bit more to know when winter will finally set in.
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