The BJP Punjab unit has formed a 16-member State Election Committee headed by Kewal Singh Dhillon. This move accelerates the party's strategic preparation for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, with additional manifesto committees established.

BJP Punjab Unit Forms 16-Member Committee for 2027 Assembly Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Punjab unit on Monday announced its State Election Committee for the 2027 Assembly elections, with state president Kewal Singh Dhillon heading the 16-member panel comprising senior party leaders and former state presidents. The committee includes National Vice President Manpreet Badal, Rajya Sabha MP and Central Office In-charge Tarun Chugh, former state presidents Ashwani Sharma, Sunil Jakhar, Avinash Rai Khanna, Manoranjan Kalia and Shwait Malik.

Former state president and ex-Union Minister of State Vijay Sampla, former Union Minister of State Preneet Kaur, former Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu, state General Secretary (Organisation) Mantri Srinivasulu, state secretary Manjit Singh Manna, former Punjab minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, former Deputy Speaker of Punjab Dinesh Babu and Mukerian MLA Jangi Lal Mahajan are also part of the committee. The party has named National General Secretary, state in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Satish Poonia, state co-in-charge Virendra Sachdeva and state co-in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Alka Gurjar as special invitees to the committee.

The announcement was made through an official statement issued by Dhillon on November 23. The constitution of the State Election Committee comes as the BJP steps up its organisational preparations for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. The party had recently announced the formation of its State Manifesto Committee and State Chargesheet Committee, appointing former state president Avinash Rai Khanna and former state president Sunil Jakhar as their respective chairpersons. The 13-member Manifesto Committee, headed by Khanna, has been tasked with preparing the party's electoral roadmap, while the 14-member Chargesheet Committee, led by Jakhar, will frame a chargesheet against the incumbent government. The BJP has also indicated that more election-related committees will be announced as it builds its organisational readiness ahead of the polls.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also begun announcing its candidates for the 2027 elections. The party recently announced 31 additional candidates, taking the total number of nominees declared so far to 71 for the 117-member Punjab Assembly. Punjab is scheduled to go to Assembly polls in 2027. Punjab has 117 assembly seats. In the last Punjab Legislative Assembly election, held on 20 February 2022 (with results declared on 10 March 2022), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 92 out of the 117 seats, securing a clear majority (the majority mark is 59 seats).