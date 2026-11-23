VHP leader Alok Kumar has strongly criticized the Tamil Nadu government for attempting to ban the Karthigai Deepam lighting ritual at a Madurai temple, demanding that Hindu temples be freed from state control and management.

VHP Condemns TN Govt Move to Stop Karthigai Deepam Lighting Ritual

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) International President and Senior Advocate Alok Kumar on Monday expressed deep shock and strongly condemned the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to file a review application in the Supreme Court seeking to prohibit the annual ceremonial lighting of Karthigai Deepam at the Deepa Stambha (Deepa Kumb) on a hillock near Madurai. The application was filed through the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, also referred to as the Hindu Devaswom Board.

Alok Kumar detailed the sequence of administrative and legal developments concerning the religious practice. He said that an ancient Hindu temple is situated on a hillock near Madurai, with a Deepa pillar (Deepa Kumb/Deepa Stambha) adjacent to it, where lighting a lamp once a year during Karthigai Deepam had been an established tradition. However, the state government prohibited the practice. He said that a Single Judge of the Madras High Court, after hearing the matter, delivered a detailed judgment directing the state government to allow the annual lighting of the lamp. Instead of complying with the order, the government faced contempt proceedings and filed an appeal before a Division Bench of the Madras High Court. The Division Bench subsequently dismissed the appeal and upheld the Single Judge’s order.

The VHP president further said that rather than honouring the High Court’s verdict, the state government approached the Supreme Court through the Hindu Devaswom Board. The Supreme Court passed an interim order permitting arrangements for lighting the lamp as a one-time measure. Expressing concern over the latest development, Alok Kumar said it was strange, shocking and deeply painful that the Hindu Devaswom Board had now filed a review application seeking to prohibit the religious practice instead of supporting and facilitating Hindu traditions.

He also referred to the political developments in Tamil Nadu, claiming that people had already punished the previous government for acting against Hindu interests. He said Hindus had placed hopes in the new government, but the latest step to obstruct even a single day’s lighting of the lamp demonstrated what he described as a determined effort to interfere with Hindu traditions and insult Hindutva. Highlighting what he called a contradiction in the state-controlled Devaswom administration approaching the Supreme Court to stop Hindu rituals, the VHP demanded the immediate repeal of laws governing Hindu temples and Devaswoms in Tamil Nadu. The organisation specifically demanded the repeal of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1959 (Tamil Nadu Act 22 of 1959), which governs the administration, management and state control of Hindu public religious institutions, temples, and incorporated and unincorporated Devaswoms across the state, along with the rules and amendments framed under it. The VHP also demanded the repeal of the Tamil Nadu Temple Entry Authorisation Act, 1947 (Tamil Nadu Act V of 1947), and associated state statutory regulations used to exercise executive control over temple affairs.

Alok Kumar asserted that Hindu temples and Devasthanams must be freed from government control and their management restored to Hindu society so that religious traditions are protected rather than challenged through litigation by state authorities. He appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu and Hindus across the world to stand together and speak out against what he described as interference in religious practices. He also warned that the state government would have to pay a heavy price for such actions. Expressing confidence in the judiciary, the VHP said it hoped the Supreme Court would dismiss the review application and ensure that, as permitted under the interim order, a representative of the Hindu community would be able to ascend the Deepa Stambha and light the annual Karthigai Deepam. (ANI)