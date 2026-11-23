Former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy protested the demolition of a historic Anjaneya temple for highway expansion. Simultaneously, YSRCP leaders alleged a major corruption scam involving the Endowments department and government appointments.

Former TTD Chairman Protests Demolition of Ancient Anjaneya Temple

Former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy strongly condemned the demolition of the Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple at Anjaneyapuram in Renigunta mandal for the Kadapa–Renigunta National Highway expansion. He questioned how a government that came to power promising to protect Hindu dharma could allow a temple with such a rich history to be demolished. Bhumana said the temple was known for its ancient history and spiritual significance. According to him, the idol was associated with Lopamudra, the wife of sage Agastya, who is said to have performed its consecration. He said the temple was built centuries ago by the Pallava kings and that Kanchi seer Chandrasekharendra Saraswati performed its kumbhabhishekam. He also recalled that the British had named the local railway station Anjaneyapuram, recognising the importance of the place. Bhumana alleged that highway plans had been changed to accommodate wealthy people, yet no effort was made to protect the temple. He briefly stopped the demolition work and protested, asking whether this was what the coalition government meant by protecting Sanatana Dharma. He condemned the authorities for using workers to demolish the temple and called the action unjust.

On the other hand, earlier on Saturday, YSRCP spokesperson Yanamala Nagarjuna Yadav demanded a CBI investigation into the alleged Rs 7 crore Endowments jobs scam, accusing the coalition government of "shielding" Pawan Kalyan's associates Kota Rukmini and KK Srinivas while making Dharani Krishna a scapegoat, a release said. Addressing the media at the party's central office in Tadepalli, Yadav questioned, "how an employee earning Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 could single-handedly forge government emblems and digital signatures, prepare appointment letters dating back to 2025 and service books containing fingerprints, and enter Kella Apparao's name as an EO Grade III officer on the AP Temples website." He challenged the CID's denial of Jana Sena links following Peddiraju's arrest and questioned the Endowments Commissioner's claim that no complaints had reached the department. Referring to the Vijayawada government hospital MLC, Yadav alleged that Dharani was "detained for three days from November 13 and beaten with belts". He questioned Penamaluru police's refusal to accept her complaint and demanded scrutiny of her statements regarding alleged "threats to her life and access to Pawan Kalyan's cashbox keys.