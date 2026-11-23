The Supreme Court has suspended the life sentence of Irfan Siraj Pada, convicted in the 2002 Sabarmati Express burning case, due to his poor health and having served over 18 years in prison. The State did not oppose the relief on medical grounds.

Supreme Court Suspends Life Sentence of Godhra Convict Irfan Pada

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday suspended the life sentence of Irfan Siraj Pada, who was convicted in the 2002 Sabarmati Express train burning case, citing his prolonged incarceration and medical condition.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale granted relief in Pada's case, noting that he had spent over 18 years in prison and was suffering from various medical ailments. The apex court observed that the plea for suspension of sentence was primarily based on medical grounds and that the State had not disputed the convict’s medical condition.

“Primarily the application has been filed on medical grounds. Counsel for the State submits that the condition of the petitioner, as submitted by the senior counsel appearing for the petitioner, is factually correct,” the Bench said. It added that, in view of the circumstances, it was inclined to suspend his sentence on medical grounds.

Counsel of Gujarat government submitted that the case was serious but expressed no objection to the suspension of sentence on medical grounds. The development comes days after the Supreme Court suspended the sentences of two convicts in the gang-rape of Bilkis Bano during the 2002 Gujarat riots, granting them relief in their pleas for release.

On February 27, 2002, the crime took place and resulted in the killing of 58 persons in a fire inside the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express, which was carrying kar sevaks from Ayodhya. The Godhra carnage triggered communal riots in Gujarat. (ANI)