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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Fresh Rain Alert for Kolkata and Multiple Bengal Districts
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Kolkata and several districts of West Bengal are set to witness continued rainfall, thunderstorms, gusty winds through weekend into next week, while North Bengal faces heavy to extremely heavy rain and landslide risks
Kolkata Rain Alert: Heavy Showers and Thunderstorms to Continue Across Bengal
After a spell of intense rain and strong winds disrupted daily life in Kolkata on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the unsettled weather is far from over. Rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected to persist across South Bengal through the weekend, while North Bengal faces a more serious threat from heavy rainfall, flooding and landslides.
Kolkata and South Bengal to Witness Continued Rain and Thunderstorms
Thursday's heavy downpour left several parts of Kolkata waterlogged, affecting traffic movement across the city. Although rainfall eased overnight, cloudy skies continued on Friday morning.
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, Kolkata is likely to experience light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms throughout Friday. Weather conditions across South Bengal are expected to remain largely unchanged over the next few days, with intermittent rainfall and gusty winds affecting multiple districts.
On Friday, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, South 24 Parganas, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Purulia, Bankura and Jhargram could witness thunderstorms along with wind speeds of 30 to 40 kmph.
Weekend Rain Alert Issued for Several Districts
The wet weather is expected to continue throughout the weekend.
On Saturday, Purulia, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum and Murshidabad are likely to receive rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds. Similar conditions are forecast for Murshidabad, Birbhum, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Paschim Bardhaman on Sunday.
Meteorologists have indicated that rainfall activity may intensify further on Sunday across large parts of South Bengal. Gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph are possible in Nadia, Murshidabad, East Bardhaman, West Bardhaman and Birbhum. Other districts may experience winds of 30 to 40 kmph.
The stormy pattern is expected to continue into Monday and Tuesday, with most districts of South Bengal remaining under the influence of rain-bearing weather systems.
North Bengal Faces Heavy Rain, Flood and Landslide Concerns
Weather conditions are expected to be more severe in North Bengal. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar until July 1.
On Friday, some parts of Alipurduar and Cooch Behar may receive between 7 and 11 cm of rainfall. Heavy showers are also expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Uttar Dinajpur.
Rainfall intensity could increase significantly over Saturday and Sunday, with some locations potentially recording more than 20 cm of rain. Heavy to very heavy rainfall warnings remain in effect for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar.
The weather department has warned that low-lying areas could face waterlogging and localized flooding. In the hilly regions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, the risk of landslides remains elevated. Rising water levels in rivers such as the Teesta, Torsa, Jaldhaka and Raidak are also being closely monitored as continuous rainfall persists.
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