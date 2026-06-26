After a spell of intense rain and strong winds disrupted daily life in Kolkata on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the unsettled weather is far from over. Rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected to persist across South Bengal through the weekend, while North Bengal faces a more serious threat from heavy rainfall, flooding and landslides.

Kolkata and South Bengal to Witness Continued Rain and Thunderstorms

Thursday's heavy downpour left several parts of Kolkata waterlogged, affecting traffic movement across the city. Although rainfall eased overnight, cloudy skies continued on Friday morning.

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, Kolkata is likely to experience light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms throughout Friday. Weather conditions across South Bengal are expected to remain largely unchanged over the next few days, with intermittent rainfall and gusty winds affecting multiple districts.

On Friday, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, South 24 Parganas, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Purulia, Bankura and Jhargram could witness thunderstorms along with wind speeds of 30 to 40 kmph.