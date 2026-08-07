YSR Congress Party MPs met Home Minister Amit Shah to seek urgent intervention on four critical issues in Andhra Pradesh, including inadequate security for Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and alleged misuse of state machinery by the TDP government.

The YSR Congress Party Members of Parliament raised serious concerns before the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, regarding the prevailing situation in Andhra Pradesh and sought urgent intervention on four critical issues. According to a press release, the MPs expressed grave concern over the State Government's failure to provide adequate security to former Chief Minister and YSRCP President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy despite repeated representations to the Centre.

Security Concerns for Jagan Mohan Reddy

They pointed out that during Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Devarapalli yesterday, lakhs of people gathered but police deployment was grossly inadequate, posing a serious security risk. The press release further stated that this has been a pattern in all his outdoor tours in the state for the past 2 years and has been done by the ruling TDP government with malafide intentions. The issue was raised with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who responded positively and assured appropriate consideration.

Alleged Irregularities in DSC Recruitment

The MPs highlighted large-scale irregularities in the DSC recruitment process, particularly the alleged misuse of the Sports Quota. They stated that corruption and manipulation have deprived deserving candidates of employment, causing widespread anguish among unemployed youth and students. They demanded a fair and impartial investigation into the recruitment process.

Misuse of Police Machinery Alleged

The release further noted that the MPs alleged that the State Government is misusing the police machinery to target YSRCP leaders, workers and supporters through illegal detentions and politically motivated cases. They cited the arrests of former Minister Appala Raju and MLA Virupaksha (Adoni) as examples. They also expressed concern over four reported lock-up deaths in the last two months, calling for accountability and the protection of democratic rights.

Targeting of Businesses

The MPs alleged that Bharathi Cements is being deliberately targeted, with ruling party supporters and MLAs blocking roads and disrupting its operations. Earlier, the same thing happened with Ultra Tech too. This could adversely affect investor confidence in Andhra Pradesh.

The YSRCP MPs urged the Union Government to take immediate cognisance of these issues and ensure the protection of democratic values, public safety, the rule of law and a fair investment climate in Andhra Pradesh, the release said. (ANI)